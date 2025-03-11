Eagles Star Running Back "Listening To His Body" After Heavy Workload
PHILADELPHIA – It was apparent how much the Eagles organization loves Saquon Barkley not only in the $41.1 million, two-year contract extension they gave him last week, but with a glance at who attended his Monday press conference to discuss the deal.
A.J. Brown sat in the back of the auditorium inside the Eagles’ South Philly complex. Head coach Nick Sirianni was there, as was newly-minted offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo, and running back coach Jamal Singleton. Defensive coaches Bobby King (linebackers) and Clint Hurtt (defensive line) were there, too.
“That’s the reason I wanted to come here,” said Barkley, after six wasted seasons with the Giants. “It’s cool, signing an extension and having the yards and the record year, whatever happened last year, but you can’t do it without everybody else.
“You can’t do it without your teammates, and this organization knows how to continue to bring in great people and have great guys on this team. I’m just happy to be a part of it. The things I envision in the future, I feel like being here is the best place for it.”
Barkley gave his all for the team this year – and then some. He was nothing short of phenomenal in his first year with the Eagles, but it came with a physical toll.
Between the regular season and playoffs, he carried the ball 441 times, well above his previous career-high of 323 times in 2022. He added another 56 touches in the passing game, which comes to nearly 500 touches in a season that stretched 21 games, 20 of which he played in after being given off in the regular-season finale against the Giants.
That is why Barkley said he will delay the start of his offseason training regimen. He said he would, “listen to my body, definitely giving my body some time to recover.”
Barkley understands he had a lot of touches and has only been working out very lightly since the season ended. He added that he will probably ramp up his workout intensity some time in April.
“This was a long season, a lot of touches, but just listening to my body, create a game plan, whether it’s within myself, within my team, with the team here, coach Jamal, figure out the game plan,” he said. “Whatever the game plan is just go and execute it. It’s the same mindset I had last year. Come in with that mindset and just work and buy in and the rest will take care of itself.”
Barkley said there are still things he can improve on, like running with the ball in his left hand. He also understands that what worked last year, when he set a new single-season rushing record with 2,504 yards, earned All-Pro honors, and was the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year, won’t necessarily work again this year.
So, maybe his touches will decrease. They probably should if the Eagles hope he can see the other side of his contract extension, which will keep him in Philly until he is 32.
“You gotta adapt, and that’s something that I’m willing to do, so whatever I can do to help the team win football games,” he said. “Every year is different. It might not look the same as how it looked this season. ”
More NFL: Ramifications To Eagles Trade Of C.J. Gardner-Johnson To Texans