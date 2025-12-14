Trying To End 3-Game Losing Streak, Eagles Open 17-0 Halftime Lead On Raiders

PHILADELPHIA – It had been a while since Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert had caught a touchdown pass. It was the same length of time since defensive tackle Moro Ojomo had a sack.

Both players got back on track in the first half of the Eagles’ Week 15 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders at frigid Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday. Goedert’s four-yard shovel pass touchdown catch got the scoring started and helped the home team open a 17-0 lead at halftime.

It was Goedert’s eighth touchdown catch of the season and first since he had two against the Giants on Oct. 26. He should have had two, but dropped an easy, wide-open toss from Jalen Hurts on the Eagles’ second offensive possession. The missed opportunity led to a 27-yard field goal from Jake Elliott.

Ojomo was one of two Eagles to notch a sack of former Eagles quarterback, now Las Vegas signal-caller, Kenny Pickett in the first quarter. It was Ojomo’s fifth sack of the season and, like Goedert, his first since that Giants game six weeks ago.

Then there was Brandon Graham. The popular veteran recorded a pair of sacks, his first since coming out of retirement on Oct. 21. It upped his career total to 78.5, strengthening his hold on the franchise’s third spot for most sacks in a career behind Reggie White (124) and Trent Cole (85.5).

After taking a 7-0 lead, the Eagles defense allowed the Raiders to gain the 33-yard line. The drive was aided by an unnecessary roughness penalty on Cooper DeJean on third down. DeJean was called for holding on the same play.

The Eagles held on fourth-and-six when Jaelan Phillips swatted away Pickett’s pass at the line of scrimmage for a turnover on downs.

Linebacker Nakobe Dean had five tackles as the defense held Las Vegas to just 52 yards of offense and five first downs.

Offensively, the Eagles converted touchdowns on two of their three red-zone trips. They lead the NFL in that category, coming in with a 71 percent efficiency rate. They are now 24-for-33 in scoring touchdowns inside an opponent’s 20.

In addition to Goedert’s TD, the Eagles got a 2-yard rushing score from Saquon Barkley with 1:57 to play in the half. It was the second straight week Barkley has scored a rushing touchdown after going 52 yards for one against the Chargers last week. He has six rushing scores this season.

Barkley finished the half with just 34 yards on 15 carries, a 2.3 yards per carry average. Jalen Hurts got his legs going and had five runs for 27 yards, including a pair of runs on third down. The quarterback, looking to get rid of the bad taste of his five-turnover game in Loas Angeles, completed 7-of-10 passes for 93 yards, with a touchdown and a passer rating of 132.5.

His biggest completion was a 44-yard-deep ball to DeVonta Smith, who had two catches for 50 yards. A.J. Brown was not targeted.

The offense converted four of six third downs, collected 13 first downs, and put up 165 yards of offense.

