Eagles Star Surprisingly Could Play Vs. Buccaneers
The Philadelphia Eagles have been dealt a bad hand injury-wise.
Philadelphia already is dealing with a handful of injuries. The Eagles practiced on Thursday, and star receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith both did not participate. Five-time Pro Bowler Lane Johnson also did not participate, but there is a chance that he will be able to see some action in Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Johnson is dealing with the ramifications of having a concussion. He hasn't been able to fully participate in practice action this week, but he was seen stretching on Thursday and is "trending toward playing" against the Buccaneers, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane.
"Lane Johnson (concussion) is stretching with the Eagles ahead of Thursday’s practice, a good sign he’s further along in the protocol and that he’s trending toward playing this Sunday at the Bucs," McLane said.
If Johnson is able to get back on the field in time for Sunday's contest against the Buccaneers, that certainly would be a welcomed sight for Eagles fans. He is one of the best offensive tackles in football and has been named an All-Pro in three straight seasons heading into the 2024 campaign.
He is an integral piece of the Eagles' line, and losing him likely would change the team's gameplan at least slightly. He is that impactful. Hopefully, that doesn't end up being the case, and Johnson is able to take the field for Week 4 action against the Buccaneers.
