Eagles Star Wants the Journey To Produce 'Beautiful Moments On The Field'
PHILADELPHIA - An incredibly driven player, A.J. Brown expected to be fulfilled after winning Super Bowl LIX.
Instead, the Eagles’ All-Pro receiver was rewarded with a deeper understanding of what fuels his success.
“Coming into the league, we were taught we were playing for this reason and we were playing for this trophy,” Brown said Tuesday at the NovaCare Complex. “Once we got the trophy, it was just like I thought everything would be fulfilled, like the hard work and everything.”
Brown wasn’t fulfilled, however, and found himself validating the idea that “it’s not the destination, it’s the journey.”
“It's the journey that matters the most,” Brown surmised. “And for me it's the most because those are the moments that you look back at. Your teammates, spending that time, and you're going to war. You're suffering together, and you're winning together, and that's the beautiful moments in it.”
Brown quickly realized those moments were more important to him than the hardware that represents them.
“I mean the [Lombardi] Trophy -- we can't take the trophy home, but it's cool that it's forever in the history books, but we're gonna remember the moments more than the ring," he explained.
The good news for the fans who want more rings is that more moments that generate them are in the plan.
“Just being present,” Brown said of his philosophy. “At times we can always look at the future and trying to 'Oh, I gotta do this, be prepared for this,' but you know being present in the now is what it's about.
“... Those moments, me spending a little time with those long days, those hard runs, those sled pulls with my teammates pushing through, helping my teammates get through. Somebody helping me. That's the beautiful thing about it, and you building that relationship and you come together and it creates beautiful moments on the field."
