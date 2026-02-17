Eagles Are Renaming Team Facility

PHILADELPHIA - For the first time in a quarter century, the Eagles’ training facility in South Philadelphia will have a new name: the Jefferson Health Training Complex.

The facility, which is a stone's throw away from Lincoln Financial Field, opened in 2001 dubbed as the NovaCare Complex and has been branded that way ever since. It became the Eagles' training camp home in 2013 when Chip Kelly took over as the team's head coach.

New Branding

Eagles practice bubble at the NovaCare Complex. | John McMullen/Eagles SI

The new name came with the announcement of sponsorship agreements with Jefferson Health and with NovaCare Rehabilitation on Tuesday, which is located on Broad and Pattison streets across from the South Philadelphia sports complex.

The facility houses the team's corporate offices as well as well as three-plus practice fields, a practice bubble for inclement weather, the players' locker room, a first-class weight room and cafeteria.

We're expanding our partnership with the @Eagles with the Jefferson Health Training Complex. Through our shared commitment to the communities we serve, we'll continue to focus on initiatives like health education, screenings & engagement programs: https://t.co/6oiTEpUkOR pic.twitter.com/iT8hW2D4bj — Jefferson Health (@TJUHospital) February 17, 2026

“The longstanding partnership between the Eagles and Jefferson Health has been built on a shared commitment to the region we serve,” Eagles president Don Smolenski said. “This multi-year extension marks a defining moment in our partnership — one that will now call the Jefferson Health Training Complex home to the Philadelphia Eagles. We are thrilled to celebrate this moment together and look forward to building upon our joint impact in the community through the core values we share.”

Jefferson Health will also continue to be the jersey patch sponsor for the Eagles’ practice jerseys, while NovaCare will remain the team’s official rehabilitation partner.

“The Eagles and NovaCare have been authentically connected for more than 25 years,” Smolenski said. “This new multi-year deal, with one of our longest-tenured founding partners, will now carry us into the future for years to come. We are grateful for NovaCare’s support and collaboration over the past two and a half decades and look forward to celebrating many more milestones together.”

The Eagles will return for practices this spring, ahead of mandatory June minicamp and training camp in July.

