Eagles 'Stood Out' With Late-Round Selection
The Philadelphia Eagles are in a position right now to thrive once again in 2025.
Philadelphia has most of its core still in place after taking down the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX and added some more high-end talent in free agency and the recent NFL Draft. The Eagles had a great draft and Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema called sixth-round pick offensive tackle Cameron Williams his favorite pick by the Eagles and said it "stood out."
"Philadelphia Eagles: T Cameron Williams (Round 6, Pick 207)," Sikkema said. "The Eagles had another fantastic draft under Howie Roseman, but Cameron Williams' selection stood out. He probably should have stayed in school for another season, as his tape was erratic and full of penalties. But he’s a massive offensive lineman with good explosiveness who now gets to learn under the best offensive line coach in the league, Jeff Stoutland. "
The Eagles lost a big piece of the offensive line this offseason with Mekhi Becton going to the Los Angeles Chargers. Philadelphia has responded, though. The Eagles landed former first-rounder Kenyon Green before Becton even signed and drafted three offensive lineman in Williams, Drew Kendall, Myles Hinton.
This is another young guy with high-upside that will get to learn under Stoutland. If there is anyone that can turn him into a star, it would be him.
He was projected as a fourth-rounder on NFL.com, but the Eagles got him much later in the sixth round.
"Draft Projection Round 4," NFL.com's Lance Zierlein said. "Williams’ blend of desirable physical traits but subpar bend and foot quickness make him a tougher pro projection. The technique will likely need a full year of work to help mitigate the aforementioned deficiencies and allow his traits to speak more loudly. He has the potential to impose his size on lesser opponents, but more skilled combatants will have the upper hand. Williams is more mauler than a mover in the run game, while his protection consistency should improve with more work. Experience should bring out his upside, but his ceiling could be an average starting right tackle."
