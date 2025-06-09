Eagles Suddenly Named Top Destination For All-Pro
The Philadelphia Eagles have the cap space needed to make at least one more splash before the offseason comes to an end.
Philadelphia has just over $32 million in cap space right now and has been pretty quiet recently -- outside of the trade that sent Bryce Huff to the San Francisco 49ers. Could there be another move on the way?
Former Green Bay Packers star Jaire Alexander is available after being reportedly released on Monday. Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema made a list of the top landing spots for Alexander and had the Eagles right at the top.
"Philadelphia Eagles," Sikkema said. "We have to throw this one in here because, well, it’s the Eagles. Part of their run to the Super Bowl last year was capitalizing on players like this becoming available and forming the best team in the league. Alexander was also born in Philadelphia, though he grew up mostly in North Carolina.
"The Eagles have Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean in their secondary, two players who were excellent as rookie starters in 2024. But they did lose Darius Slay, as well as Isaiah Rodgers, from their Super Bowl secondary. Perhaps Alexander would take a big discount to be the veteran in the room for a team looking for another title."
It's not hard to see why Alexander could fit. He's just 28 years old and is a two-time All-Pro. The Eagles have had plenty of success in recent years with struggling/oft-injured former stars. Could Alexander be Philadelphia's next success story?