Eagles Super Bowl Champ Retiring, Ending 10-Year NFL Career
A former member of the Philadelphia Eagles is hanging up his cleats and calling it a career after 10 seasons in the National Football League.
Former Eagles linebacker Jordan Hicks signed a two-year deal with the Cleveland Browns last offseason, but announced on Instagram on Friday that he is retiring.
"After 23 years of playing football, I’m officially retiring from the NFL," Hicks said. "Football has given me more than I could have ever imagined. Purpose, discipline, brotherhood, and a platform to impact others. But most importantly it showed me who I am outside the game. I leave this chapter with deep gratitude for every lesson, challenge, and victory. I’m proud of what I accomplished on the field, but even more proud of the man I’ve become because of it.
"To my teammates, coaches, fans, and most importantly my family.. thank you for your unwavering support throughout this journey. I’m looking forward to this next season of life and all that it brings. I walk away with peace knowing I gave football all I had, and that the best is yet to come. Forever Grateful, Jordan Hicks."
Hicks was drafted in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft and spent the first four seasons of his career in Philadelphia and won a Super Bowl with the franchise. After that, he spent time with the Arizona Cardinals, Minnesota Vikings, and Browns.
Hicks played 10 seasons in the NFL and now hopefully he finds what he's looking for in retirement.
More NFL: Eagles WR Making Things 'Uncomfortable,' Per AJ Brown