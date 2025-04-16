Eagles Super Bowl LIX MVP Picks Up Time Magazine Honor
Jalen Hurts won one of the NFL’s top awards when he became the Super Bowl LIX MVP in leading the Eagles past the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 9. The awards kept on coming on April 16 when Time magazine revealed that the quarterback made its list of the top 100 most influential people of 2025.
The list will be highlighted in a primetime special on May 4 on ABC and available on Hula the next day. The magazine made five different worldwide covers with Demi Moore, Demis Hassabis, Serena Williams, Ed Sheeran, and Snoop Dogg on various covers.
It’s an honor that could be both about who Hurts is on and off the field. On the field, he has been to the Super Bowl twice and is 46-20 and 6-3 in the playoffs.
Derek Jeter wrote this about him in Time:
“I admire how great athletes deal with both success and failure. What Jalen Hurts went through in being benched during the 2018 National Championship game would break a lot of people down. But not Jalen; he focused on what he could control and found a new path to success.
“In the NFL, Jalen didn’t let a Super Bowl defeat in 2023 shake his confidence. He used that loss as motivation and kept a picture of himself walking off the field after losing as his phone lock screen. This past February, Jalen found himself on the Super Bowl stage again.
“This time he led Philadelphia to a convincing victory in its rematch with Kansas City. We connected shortly after, and the only thing he asked about was insight on going back and winning again. Sometimes people win, then exhale. Jalen is not exhaling. He’s embracing the next challenge. Win or lose, Jalen’s resilience and determination offer all of us something to admire.”
Hurts has talked about wanting to give everything he has whenever he takes the football field because, he said, you never know who might be watching you for the first time and you want to make an impression.
Off the field, his Jalen Hurts Foundation helps strengthen communities by serving and advancing the youth. Last year, he donated $5,000 for every touchdown he scored that went to fund Philadelphia public schools and this was after he donated $200,000 to fund air conditioning within the Philadelphia public school system.
He worked with three patients at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) to help design a pair of cleats for the NFL’s “My Cause, My Cleats” last December.
The three patients – Nicholas, John, and Vaughn – collaborated with Hurts and a sneaker artist on the design, and Hurts wore them in a game against the Carolina Panthers.
More NFL: Eagles GM Talks About The Value Of An Interior Pass Rush As Draft Nears