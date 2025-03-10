Eagles Super Bowl Star Reportedly Leaving For Patriots
The National Football League's legal tampering period began on Monday afternoon and the Philadelphia Eagles quickly have reportedly lost a big piece.
Defensive tackle Milton Williams had a career year in 2024 as a member of the Eagles. The 25-year-old racked up five sacks and 10 quarterback hits in 17 games. Both of these metrics were career-highs for Williams.
He was given a large opportunity on the Eagles' defense and made the most of it ahead of free agency. Williams entered the offseason widely ranked as one of the top overall defensive free agents. He didn't last long once the legal tampering period opened on Monday and he will reportedly be signing with the New England Patriots, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.
"Splash: The Patriots are taking that biggest defender off the market, as Eagles DT Milton Williams lands in New England, per me and Mike Garafolo," Rapoport shared on social media. "Williams gets a $26M per year in a deal done by Rick Roberts of Klutch Sports."
A deal can't be finalized until later in the week when the new NFL league year begins, but players were able to start talking to teams on Monday. Williams was a big piece for the Eagles in 2024 en route to the Super Bowl. In Super Bowl LIX, Williams racked up two sacks against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Early in the day on Monday, there were reports that Williams was finalizing a deal with the Carolina Panthers. Clearly, things are wild across the league right now as Williams reportedly now is agreeing to a deal with New England.
He made it known after the Super Bowl that he was open to coming back to Philadelphia but was looking for a raise. Although nothing is final yet, he reportedly is leaving for the Patriots
