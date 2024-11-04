Eagles' Superstar Believed To Be Day-To-Day With Knee Injury
PHILADELPHIA - Eagles’ star receiver A.J. Brown was unable to play the second half of Sunday’s 28-23 win over Jacksonville with a knee contusion, an NFL source told Philadelphia Eagles on SI.
Brown had an MRI Monday morning that revealed no structural damage and will be considered day-to-day moving forward with a chance to play Sunday at Dallas, according to NFL Media.
“We'll see as the week progresses,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said when asked about Brown’s status at his Monday afternoon press conference. “Bummed any time you don't have A.J. in the game because he's such a great player. We'll see how it goes. … But A.J. was in good spirits today. We'll see how it goes."
Brown was slow to get up following a reception late in the first half against the Jags. He returned to the field for the third quarter but after testing the knee with trainers Brown walked to the locker room, hugging LeSean McCoy along the way.
McCoy, the Eagles’ all-time franchise leader in rushing yards, had just been inducted to the Eagles’ Hall of Fame at halftime.
Brown had two catches for 36 yards while playing in 37 offensive snaps before leaving the game. For the season, the All-Pro has 23 receptions for 444 yards and three touchdowns and has been graded by Pro Football Focus as the No. 2 receiver in the NFL behind only Houston’s Nico Collins.
Brown missed Weeks 2 through 4 this season with a hamstring injury and Philadelphia went 1-2 in those games often struggling offensively.
Brown also missed most of a Week 18 loss to the New York Giants last season and the playoff blowout loss to Tampa Bay in the subsequent week with a knee injury and the Eagles’ offense went south without its superstar.
MORE NFL: On Second Watch: Eagles Coach Was Playing The Odds