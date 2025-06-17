Eagles Superstar Has Shot At Philly Royalty
The Philadelphia Eagles have been proactive this offseason.
One trend that seems to pop up is that when when other teams zig, the Eagles zag. Free agency is huge each offseason and teams like the New England Patriots used it to go out and sign a handful of star-caliber players -- including Milton Williams -- to massive contracts. The Eagles surely were busy in free agency with guys like Azeez Ojulari and Josh Uche, but they had a different plan this offseason rather than burning up all of the money in free agency.
Philadelphia has spent the offseason taking care of its own. The Eagles inked Zack Baun to a new contract before he could hit the open market. On top of this, Philadelphia handed Lane Johnson, Cam Jurgens, and Saquon Barkley new deals as well.
The Eagles get talent into the building and then find ways to keep them around. Of this group, one of the guys here who that is especially true with is Johnson. He has spent his entire 12-year NFL career with the Eagles. He inked an extension this offseason to keep him in town through the 2027 season.
Johnson already has a special place in Eagles history. He is a two-time Super Bowl champion and is showing no signs of slowing down. The six-time Pro Bowler even recently talked about how he feels like he's just reaching his peak.
This should be a scary thought for opposing teams.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero recently talked about Johnson and his chance at being a lifetime Eagle.
"Lane Johnson starting to sneak up that list as well," Pelissero said. "Now 35 years old as he gets ready for another season with the Philadelphia Eagles. He said recently 'I feel like I'm getting closer to maybe my peak' than he was earlier in his career or even at (29 years old or 30 years old). He's dealt with a ton of injuries but is coming off his sixth Pro Bowl now. Big deal for Howie Roseman is those lifetime Eagles. Fletcher Cox, Jason Kelce, Brandon Graham. Lane Johnson as long as he is willing to get himself back on the field, which sometimes is a battle, expect him to be doing it in Philadelphia.
Johnson is a superstar and has been named an All-Pro in four straight seasons heading into the 2025 campaign. He seems to be well on his way to joining guys like Cox, Kelce, and Graham and spend his whole career in town. One thing that he still has a shot at that those other guys don't, though, is a third Super Bowl ring.