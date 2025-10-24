Eagles Today

Eagles' Superstar WR Misses Practice Again

Things are trending negatively for A.J. Brown in regards to Sunday's rematch against the New York Giants.

John McMullen

Eagles WR A.J. Brown sits out the Oct. 24, 2025 Eagles practice.
Eagles WR A.J. Brown sits out the Oct. 24, 2025 Eagles practice. / John McMullen/Eagles On SI
In this story:

PHILADELPHIA - For the third consecutive day, Eagles’ second-team All-Pro receiver A.J. Brown did not practice due to a hamstring injury.

The star WR1 was on the sideline wearing a back hoodie as his teammates stretched before the final full practice in advance of Sunday’s rematch against the 2-5 New York Giants.

The Giants upset the Eagles 34-17 at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 9 but haven’t beaten Philadelphia at Lincoln Financial Field since 2014. 

The Eagles will have a walkthrough on Saturday, but it appears that the superstar will not play, and Brown, who had four catches for 121 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-22 win over Minnesota last Sunday, could be ruled out as soon as Friday afternoon.

Also missing practice all week, including Friday, were center Cam Jurgens (knee), cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, and edge rusher Azeez Ojulari (hamstring).

All are expected to be ruled out on the final injury report of the week.

If Brown is unable to play, larger roles will be in store for receivers Jahan Dotson and John Metchie to help supplement DeVonta Smith, who is coming off a nine-reception, 183-yard, one-touchdown day against the Vikings. The 183 yards were a career-high for Smith.

Toth At Center?

Brett Toth
Eagles OL Brett Toth goes through drills at the NovaCare Complex on Oct. 23, 2025. / John McMullen/Eagles On SI

Veteran Brett Toth is expected to handle center duties in Jurgens’ absence, with Landon Dickerson staying at left guard. 

Kelee Ringo should step in at CB opposite Quinyon Mitchell. However, August trade pickup Jakorian Bennett has had plenty of work this week after his 21-day practice window started on Wednesday.

Bennett, who has been dealing with a pec injury, could be activated off injured reserve for the game.

Also, veteran Brandon Graham could be added to the 53 if the Eagles feel his ready to help after his short retirement. The Eagles do have another week before they have to add Graham to the active roster, so the decision is all about how Graham has looked in practice this week.

Rookie undrafted WR Darius Cooper also has his 21-day practice window opened on Thursday as he attempts to return from IR with a shoulder injury and could be useful as an extra body at WR with no Brown.

Philadelphia currently has one open 53-man roster spot so they could add Graham, Bennett, or Cooper without a subsequent roster move. However, if the Eagles want to add two or all three of the trio, there would need to be additional roster moves.

Published
