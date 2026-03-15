Eagles Lose Out as Former Falcons WR Picks Giants

The Philadelphia Eagles' wide receiver room has taken a hit this offseason already and it sounds like the franchise was looking to add another piece.

Jahan Dotson was the Eagles' No. 3 receiver over the last two seasons. He may not have had a big role in the offense, but he did make an important catch in Super Bowl LIX and did everything asked of him, despite the fact that AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert and Saquon Barkley were ahead of him on the depth chart as pass-catchers.

Dotson hit free agency this offseason and signed with the Atlanta Falcons. In response, the Eagles reportedly were in the mix for former Falcons receiver Darnell Mooney, but missed out as the New York Giants were able to get a deal over the finish line, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

The Eagles missed out on the veteran receiver

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Darnell Mooney (1) runs after a catch against the Los Angeles Rams in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"Free agent wide receiver Darnell Mooney plans to sign with the Giants, per source," Fowler wrote. "More speed on the way for Jaxson Dart. New York and agents AJ Stevens and David Mulugheta of Athletes First reached deal [Saturday].

"Giants OC Matt Nagy was a factor. Mooney maintained a good relationship with Nagy from their Chicago days. Eagles also were involved."

Mooney is just 28 years old and would've been a very good fit. In 2025, he had just 443 yards on 32 catches in 15 games. But in 2024, he had 992 yards on 64 catches and five touchdowns. He has a 1,000-yard season under his belt as well back in 2021 (1,055 yards in 17 games with the Chicago Bears).

If the Eagles were able to get a deal done, Mooney would've been a great No. 3 receiver option who easily could be the team's No. 2 option if AJ Brown were to get traded. As of this moment he hasn't been moved, but there have been consistent rumors to this point all offseason that are difficult to ignore. If Brown sticks around in Philadelphia, that would be great. But the Eagles still will need to add another receiver as well. One option is off the board, though.