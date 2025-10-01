Eagles Superstars Discuss Relationship, Address Social Media Storm
PHILADELPHIA – It was an almost funereal press conference Jalen Hurts had on Wednesday. Very somber. No smiles. Certainly not the excitement you might expect from the quarterback of a 4-0 football team who hasn’t thrown a regular-season interception since Nov. 10 in Dallas last year, a span of 16 games.
Just minutes before Hurts went to the podium inside the team’s training facility, A.J. Brown talked at his locker. Before taking questions, he began with a statement that went like this:
“Obviously, Sunday after the game, I let my frustrations boil over. I didn’t speak to the media. I had a chance to correct my frustrations, and I continued to let it boil over. And that’s on me. I take full accountability on that.
“My message on Twitter wasn’t directed at anyone in the building. And of course, not my quarterback, my GM, nobody. I take full accountability. I have open communication with all of my coaches, and with my quarterback as well. Me and my coaches, KP (offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo), Nick (Sirianni), we discuss weekly about trying to stay on the same page.”
Hurts was asked if he saw Brown’s cryptic postgame tweet that Brown eventually removed. He gsaid yes, sort of under his breath, then added: “I’m not gonna analyze it or speculate it. I think he’s always willing to contribute and that remains.”
Philly Is Home Sweet Home For A.J. Brown
Brown was asked if he is happy here.
“Absolutely,” he responded. “This is home. This is my home. Unfortunately, I did it to myself. I won’t say ‘unfortunately.’ I did it to myself. This is my home. I love it here. But you just see frustration because we want to be great. And most definitely, I want to be great as well.”
Hurts and Brown had a great relationship when Brown got here four years ago, so the question is how is it now, after working together for four years? Hurts’ answer wasn’t exactly warm and fuzzy.
“It’s good,” was all he said. When pressed, he added: "We share a great passion for this game, and we’re focused on this week.”
Hurts was asked if he and Brown have any extra conversations when the offense is struggling, since they are friends, and all.
“We just focus on the work,” was all he said.
This is what Brown said about their chemistry:
“We’re always working to get on the same page. There’s not that much communication because during a game, I’m not the person on the sidelines saying, ‘Give me the ball, give me the ball.’
“So, I don’t understand where people are saying he’s forcing me the ball because I’m complaining. If you ask any of my teammates, I’m probably the quietest one on the sideline. I don’t even go into the huddle during the timeouts. I try to let the game come to me. And I don’t even tell KP, ‘Call this, call that.’ That’s the player I am.”
