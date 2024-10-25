Eagles Surprising Trade Proposal Would Land $10 Million Jets WR
The Philadelphia Eagles could use a boost ahead of the 2024 National Football League trade deadline, but it would be a little surprising to see the Eagles bring in another receiver.
Philadelphia has two superstars who now are healthy in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. The Eagles also swung a trade before the season for former first-round draft pick Jahan Dotson with the Washington Commanders.
The hope was that Dotson would be the team's No. 3 receiver. Things haven't worked out perfectly so far this season as Dotson has just six receptions for 35 yards. While this is the case, he has plenty of talent and things should turnaround now that Brown and Smith are back.
With the trade deadline set to pass on Nov. 5, there has been plenty of speculation about what kind of moves the Eagles could make. One move that was suggested was a trade for New York Jets receiver Mike Williams by USA Today's Jacob Camenker.
"The Jets' acquisition of Davante Adams has pushed Williams into the team's No. 4 receiver role," Camenker said. "That could prompt the team to trade the former Los Angeles Chargers star as they look to shed the remained of his one-year, $10 million contract.
"The Eagles could be willing to buy low on Williams. Jahan Dotson hasn't been an impactful addition behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, so a healthy Williams could emerge as a solid No. 3 receiver for Philadelphia. Howie Roseman has never been opposed to adding depth and talent during his run as Eagles general manager, and this seems like a great opportunity to take a flier on a talented player."
A trade of this nature would be nice for the Eagles. Williams is an established playmaker who has multiple seasons with over 1,000 yards under his belt. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is known to be aggressive so nothing can be ruled out. But it would be a little surprising to see the Eagles bring in another receiver after all of the trouble the team went through this summer.
The more likely option is finding more opportunities for Dotson, but Williams would be nice in Philadelphia.
