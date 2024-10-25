Eagles Duo Called 'Notable Trade Candidates' At Upcoming Deadline
Will the Philadelphia Eagles add any more talent to the organization over the next few weeks?
It wouldn't be shocking. The Eagles have plenty of star power on both sides of the ball, but they could use another pass rusher and some even have speculated that the team could add another reciever. A trade for a receiver would be a surprising, but it wouldn't be shocking to see the Eagles improve the edge.
No matter what they do decide to do, it could help to add. To make room on the roster, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Eagles also trade away a player or two. CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin put together a list of "notable trade candidates" and mentioned James Bradberry and Avonte Maddox.
"Notable trade candidates," Benjamin said. "The following players have been widely speculated or reported as potential trade chips or register as possible targets due to expiring or bloated contracts, probable team rebuilds, etc. Cornerbacks: Jonathan Jones (New England Patriots), Tre'Davious White* (Los Angeles Rams), Emmanuel Forbes (Washington Commanders), Avonte Maddox (Eagles). "Safeties: Xavier Woods (Carolina Panthers), Andre Cisco (Jacksonville Jaguars), James Bradberry* (Eagles)."
This isn't the first time that either Maddox or Bradberry have been mentioned as trade candidates. Bradberry was mentioned in trade rumors all summer but ended up making the 53-man roster at safety. He has been on the Injured Reserve all season to this point, though.
Maddox was a starter but recently was passed on the depth chart by Cooper DeJean. There isn't much time until the deadline so we won't have to wait to find out more about the duo.
