EagleMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Eagles Take Jalen Hurts in Second Round

John McMullen

In what is considered a deep draft, Howie Roseman was hesitant to give up the No. 53 overall pick in the second round of the NFL Draft and the Eagles reaped the benefits of that on Friday by selecting Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts.

In what can only be described as a wow pick, Philadelphia went a forward-looking route and chose a dual-threat QB who thrives in an off-schedule offense.

Of course, the Eagles already have a franchise quarterback in Carson Wentz who was signed to a big-money extension before last season.

The backup situation was in flux, however, even with Nate Sudfeld being brought back on a one-year contract.

Last season 40-year-old veteran Josh McCown came in late to caddie for Wentz and was forced into action during the divisional playoff loss but suffered a torn hamstring.

Hurts presumably will come in as a player that can be used in certain packages but the organization obviously considers the backup QB position a very important one after Nick Foles salvaged the 2017-18 run which resulted in a Super Bowl LII championship.

Hurts started his college career at Alabama and finished at Oklahoma throwing at two of the most high-profile programs in the nation.

With the Sooners as a senior Hurts generally ran things from the pistol or the shotgun and there was a heavy emphasis on play-action and RPOs, two staples of the evolving Doug Pederson offense with the Eagles.

During his final season at Oklahoma, Hurts was the Heisman Trophy runner-up behind No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow of LSU after a season in which he completed nearly 70 percent of his passes for 3,851 yards and 32 touchdowns vs. only eight interceptions. He also added an amazing 1,298 yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground as well.Hurts began his career at Alabama, where he started for his first two years before he was essentially beaten out by Tua Tagovailoa, the No. 5 overall pick by Miami this season, in the 2018 College Football Playoff title game.

He had a reserve role the next season before he transferred to Oklahoma, where he followed in the footsteps of Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray.

At 6-foot-1, 222 pounds Hurts has been projected as a Taysom Hill-change-up type who could create havoc with improvisation.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Philadelphia Eagles: NFL Draft Live Blog

Keep it here for updates throughout the 2020 NFL Draft's first round all Thursday night long

Ed Kracz

by

SI Draft Tracker

Philadelphia Eagles: NFL Draft Live Blog Day Two

We will be keeping you up to date on the second day of the 2020 NFL Draft, so keep up with all the happenings right here

Ed Kracz

Jalen Reagor Could Become a Popular Pick

Eagles surprised some fans, many of whom don't seem pleased, when they selected TCU receiver Jalen Reagor with the 21st overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft

Ed Kracz

by

EagleScott

Names to Watch for Eagles in Third Round of the Draft

The Eagles could be on the hunt at a number of positions in the third round

John McMullen

Names to Watch for Eagles in Second Round of Draft

I examine some of the prospects and positions that could interest Philly when it is on the clock with the 53rd overall pick on Friday night

Ed Kracz

Jalen Reagor is WR Eagles 'Needed'

The Eagles wanted a playmaking receiver for Carson Wentz and preferred one who could stretch the field with speed and verticality

John McMullen

Eagles Select WR Jalen Reagor in NFL Draft

There wasn't a trade up or down for Philly GM Howie Roseman, so he stayed put at pick No. 21 and took TCU pass catcher

John McMullen

Eagles Aim in Draft is to Repeat 2016, Not 2017

The grades couldn't be much further apart between those two fairly recent draft classes, and now Andy Weidl takes overr fgor Joe Douglas

Ed Kracz

NFL’s Silly Season Begins as Draft Nears

Rumors begin to intesify the closer it gets to the first round of every draft and the 2020 NFL Draft is no different

John McMullen

Five Candidates to be Eagles in Draft's First Round

Here's one final look at who Philly may take first in the 2020 NFL Draft, and they are all pass catchers

Ed Kracz