Eagles Take Pass Rusher Away From Division Rival
PHILADELPHIA - Georgia is never far from the Eagles’ minds.
Philadelphia is signing fifth-year edge rusher Azeez Ojulari, according to a league source.
A 2021 second-round pick (No. 50 overall) out of Georgia by the New York Giants, Ojulari is getting a one-year deal for $4 million per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.
At 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds, Ojulari has started 30 of the 46 games he’s played over four seasons with the Giants and amassed a total of 22 sacks with his high-water mark coming as a rookie with 8.0.
Last season, Ojulari started 5 of 11 games he played and had 6.0 sacks.
An NFL source said the Eagles prioritized Ojulari in what has been a more low-key offseason. To date, he was offered the most money among what has been nine one-year contracts in free agency.
Philadelphia gave fellow edge rusher Josh Uche one year and $2.5M.
The Giants also wanted Ojulari to return, according to a source from the New York side.
That said, this was also not exactly a bidding war for a player who did not live up to the hype on his rookie contract. Ojulari played enough to be ranked by Pro Football Focus in three of his four seasons and finished No. 83 of 110 as a rookie in 2021, No. 102 of 112 in 2023, and No. 92 of 119 last season.
Ojulari, who will turn 25 in June, joins a revamped edge-rushing room in Philadelphia led by fellow Georgia product Nolan Smith, who is set to enter his third season. Second-year player Jalyx Hunt, Uche, and perhaps a rebooted Bryce Huff could also be involved.
The Eagles lost veteran edge rusher Josh Sweat to Arizona in free agency, and long-time franchise icon Brandon Graham is expected to retire after reportedly re-tearing his triceps in the Super Bowl LIX win over Kansas City.
The Eagles’ defense also features former Bulldogs at defensive tackle (Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis, linebacker (Nakobe Dean), and the secondary (Kelee Ringo and Lewis Cine).