Eagles Take Undersized But Productive Defensive Back In Second Round
PHILADELPHIA – The second round of the NFL Draft came and went on Friday night and Eagles general manager Howie Roseman sat still. No trades even though there were several that were made.
Staying with the final pick of the round, the 64th selection overall, the Eagles picked Texas defensive back Andrew Makuba, who is 5-11, 186 pounds. Despite his size, Makuba has proven to be a productive player in 50 career games. His first three years he spent with the Clemson before transferring to Texas, where intercepted five passes last year, which tied for fifth in the FBS, and made a career-high 69 tackles, made seven pass breakups, and had a forced fumble to earn third-team All-SEC honors.
Makuba was born in Zimbabwe and immigrated to the U.S. when he was 9. He projects as a challenger to start at safety alongside Reed Blankenship, though Sydney Brown and Tristin McCollum could have something to say about that.
“What a great addition to our program Andrew was," said Texas coach Steve Sarkisian via the Texas athletic department. "Not just as a player, but as a leader, a teammate and a tremendous example of hard work and dedication. He just puts his head down, gives it all he’s got all of the time and is an incredible teammate.
"He was a really good football player for us this year who helped us win a lot of games, made big plays and always stepped up when he was needed."
At the very least Makuba can play in the slot, which probably makes him the ideal backup to Cooper DeJean, assuming the Eagles keep DeJean at that spot.
Vic Fangio said he’d prefer to keep DeJean in the slot, where he was a terror last year after being inserted into the starting lineup after the team’s Week 4 bye. Those plans could change, though, if neither Adoree Jackson, Kelee Ringo, or Eli Ricks are up to the task of earning the starting spot on the outside and filling the vacancy left behind by Darius Slay, who left for the Steelers in free agency.
If DeJean goes outside, Makuba could be the slot starter and Brown or McCollum at safety. Or the Eagles could reach out to veteran Justin Simmons on Monday and sign him to a one-year deal.
"Andrew is very versatile, played well in the run game, is excellent in pass defense and has some position flexibility," said Sarkisian. "I think the Eagles will see his practice habits, his preparation, and the things that lead to positive performances on game day will really make him a great pro. Those are characteristics he had that will serve him well in the NFL.”
The Eagles have one more pick on Friday. Barring a trade, it will be in the third round, the 96th overall selection in the draft. Last year, the Eagles took edge rusher Jalyx Hunt in the third round.
More NFL: Eagles Draft Pick Returning Home Ready To Be "Best Version" Of Himself