Eagles TE Delivers In Big Spots En Route To Super Bowl LIX
Travis Kelce is one of the best tight ends in NFL history, a 10-time Pro Bowl selection, seven-time All-Pro, and three-time Super Bowl winner who is one of the most prolific postseason receivers in history.
Patrick Mahomes' favorite receiver is at 174 receptions for 2,039 yards with 20 touchdowns in 24 playoff games.
Kelce is also dating perhaps the world's biggest star and is the brother of the most popular man in Philadelphia.
At times Travis is almost an honorary Eagle when helping out big brother Jason with Eagles Autism charity events down the Jersey Shore, at least when his team in Kansas City is not trying to play keep away with the Lombardi Trophy.
Few can match that kind of resume but Kelce’s counterpart in Philadelphia is making his own history with a playoff run of 15 receptions for 188 yards in this Philadelphia run to Super Bowl LIX where the 17-3 Eagles will play the 17-2 Chiefs for the second time in three years.
Coming into the game, Dallas Goedert is now the Eagles’ all-time leader in postseason receiving with 50 catches for 535 yards.
As offensive players, the two don’t compete against each other. However, when another star at your position is on the opposite sideline there’s always some motivation to perform on the same stage.
Goedert is cognizant of not allowing Kelce’s presence to overwhelm what his job is in the game plan.
“I want to do whatever I can to help this team win,” Goedert said. “If the ball comes my way, that’s great. If I’m doing it in the blocking game, that’s great. If I’m running people off, clearing people for other people, that’s great, too.
“I have a tremendous amount of respect for Tavis. It’s fun to watch him, it’s fun to see what he can do year in, year out. He’s obviously one of, if not the best to ever do it. I don’t play him. I’m not competing against him individually for anything, so I’m just gonna do whatever I can to help the team win.”
The two players have become friends, not only through Jason Kelce, but also through the annual Tight End University, the offseason brainchild of Travis, George Kittle, and Greg Olsen where tight ends assemble to help each other with their craft.
“When he gives his spiels at tight end university I really pay attention. It’s cool,” Goedert said. “He’s got so much freedom in their offense that he can make plays in many different ways. It’s not just a deep cross to getting to 10, going over. If he feels space, he finds it.
“Him and Mahomes have a great connection where they’re always on the same page. That’s kind of what I tried to instill in [Eagles quarterback] Jalen [Hurts] . Stick with me. If you need me, I’ll be there and just make plays.”
Hurts spoke about that effort by Goedert this week.
"Every offseason we spend a lot of time together,” Hurts said. “Opportunities come and they look different and he's always been diligent and always been patient and I think specifically him coning out to Houston. We usually always get together in Cali.
“All those things pay off so that's exactly kind of our MO coming into this game -- coming into all of these games -- all the work and time we put in. It pays off when it's supposed to."
