Eagles' TE1 Set To Return Vs. 2-0 Rams
PHILADELPHIA - Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert was a full participant in Friday's practice and is set to return to the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Goedert, 30, was listed as a full go on the final practice report of the week after missing a 20-17 win at Kansas City last week with a sprained knee.
Goedert missed practice all of last week as well before sitting out against the Chiefs after suffering the injured knee early in the second half against Dallas in Week 1. The veteran was able to return to practice in a limited fashion on Wednesday and Thursday this week before being a full participant on Friday.
Earlier in the week, Goedert noted he tried to lobby to play last week, but the medical staff essentially shut him down and decided to play it cautiously. The TE1 will likely wear a brace on his knee against the 2-0 Rams.
No Shipley
The 2-0 Eagles had all 53 players on their active roster practicing on Friday, but did rule out running back Will Shipley for the second consecutive week with an oblique injury.
Shipley returned to practice on Thursday and Friday of this week but was limited.
Veteran A.J. Dillon will continue to back up Saquon Barkley in Shipley’s absence against the Rams. Recent trade acquisition Tank Bigsby made his Eagles debut against the Chiefs as a kick returner in Week 2, and could also be an option for RB reps if needed.
The only other injury designation for Sunday's game was backup quarterback Tanner McKee, who was listed as questionable with his fractured right thumb.
The real question there is if McKee will back up Jalen Hurts or serve as the emergency QB, a role he handled against the Chiefs.
August trade acquisition Sam Howell was the Eagles’ QB2 for Weeks 1 and 2, and when McKee is deemed ready, those two will flip roles with Howell serving as the emergency QB.
McKee was listed as limited at all three practices this week, but did look more comfortable throwing the football in the small portions of the sessions open to the media.
Defensive tackles Jalen Carter (shoulder) and Byron Young (forehead laceration) were also on the injury report this week but were full participants on Friday and will play against the Rams.
Young sat out Thursday's practice after suffering the cut while getting tied up with a facemask.