Why Seahawks, Packers Matter To Eagles In Week 16

If you're a Philadelphia Eagles fan, there will be a lot to watch across the National Football League this week.

First and foremost, Eagles fans should have their full attention on Thursday night's showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks. Between these two, the Seahawks should be who the Eagles are rooting for. The reason for this is that the Rams currently have the No. 1 seed in the NFC, whereas the Eagles are the No. 3 seed right now. The Rams have an 11-3 record right now, while the Eagles have a 9-5 record.

With three games remaining, a lot would have to go Philadelphia's way to catch Los Angeles. The Eagles have the tiebreaker, but Philadelphia needs the Rams to lose at least two of their final three games.

Eagles Fans Have A Lot To Watch

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) on the filed after win against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The 10-4 Chicago Bears have the No. 2 seed in the conference and will face the Green Bay Packers on Saturday night. Eagles fans should be pulling for Green Bay in the matchup.

When it comes to the Eagles specifically, they will face off against the Washington Commanders on Saturday. With three games remaining, the two big focuses for the Eagles should be getting the offense right for the playoffs and playoff positioning. If the Eagles beat the Commanders on Saturday, they will clinch their second straight NFC East title and guarantee a top-four seed in the playoffs and a home game. If the Eagles win the NFC East -- which is exceptionally likely -- they will knock the Dallas Cowboys out of playoff contention and become the first team to win the division in back-to-back years since 2004.

The Eagles' offense showed signs of life all over the place this past weekend against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Eagles won 31-0 and got big performances from Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, and Dallas Goedert, among others. Hurts had three touchdown passes after a four-interception performance the week before against the Los Angeles Chargers. Barkley had 78 yards on the ground and a touchdown. Goedert had 70 yards and two touchdowns.

There's been a lot of noise about the offense throughout the season to this point, but none of it will matter if they can get on track over the next three weeks and into the playoffs. It's going to be a big week.

