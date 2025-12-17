Eagles Front Office Looks Genius Thanks To Dallas Goedert

There was a time this past offseason when it seemed like Dallas Goedert may have played his final game with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Around the 2025 NFL Draft, reports surfaced indicating that the Eagles were at least listening on Goedert. At the time, NFL insider Josina Anderson shared on X that the Eagles were looking for at least a fourth-round pick in exchange for Goedert. But the Eagles opted against trading him, restructured his contract, and didn’t draft a new tight end.

The move to keep Goedert around clearly was a good one. He has played in 13 of the Eagles' 14 games this season and has been phenomenal. He has 54 catches on 73 targets for 551 yards and an eye-popping nine touchdown receptions. Gordert is leading the Eagles in touchdown receptions and is two ahead of AJ Brown at seven. Goedert has three different games this season in which he hauled in multiple touchdown receptions.

The Eagles made the right call

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) scores a touchdown during the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Another thing that went under the radar this past weekend is the fact that Goedert reached a milestone. This is Goedert's eighth season with the Eagles. When he's been on the field, he's been one of the most consistent pass-catchers the team has had in recent memory and one of the best overall pass-catching tight ends in the league. He hauled in six catches for 70 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders and became the fifth player in team history to rack up over 400 catches with the team.

That's nothing to sneeze at. The four players ahead of Goedert are Harold Carmichael (589), Zach Ertz (579), Pete Retzlaff (452), and Brian Westbrook (426). Goedert currently is at 403 with three games left to play.

Goedert will be a free agent after the season, but once again is making his case to have his tenure with the team extended. The connection in the red zone with Jalen Hurts is enough to warrant a second look.

Throughout his career, Goedert has been pretty under-the-radar, but he deserves his flowers after reaching the 400-reception milestone with the franchise.

