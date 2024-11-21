Eagles Thursday Practice Report: Star WR Misses Second Consecutive Day
PHILADELPHIA - DeVonta Smith missed his second consecutive day of practice with a hamstring injury that has affected the star receiver for the past few weeks and may have been aggravated in Philadelphia's 26-18 win over Washington on Nov. 14.
In previous weeks Smith was seen on the practice field while the injury was managed to get him to game day. That has not been the case this week which raises the question on Smith's status as the Eagles (8-2) get set to visit the Los Angeles Rams (5-5) on Sunday night.
While Smith missed Thursday's practice, which was moved inside to the NovaCare Complex bubble due to inclement weather in South Philadelphia, the Eagles got some good news with the return of defensive tackle Milton Williams (foot) and defensive tackle Jalyx Hunt (ankle) after both did not participate on Wednesday.
Hunt, a rookie third-round pick, is expected to see an expanded role down the stretch with edge rusher Bryce Huff undergoing surgery on his injured wrist Thursday. Williams, a versatile defensive lineman, could also see additional snaps outside as the Eagles search for a fourth man in the edge rotation to complement Josh Sweat, Brandon Graham, and Nolan Smith.
Both quarterback Jalen Hurts (ankle) and middle linebacker Nakobe Dean (groin) were also practicing Thursday after starting the week limited.
According to sources, Hurts was finishing up a strengthening program on his lower body that was put together during the mini-bye week after the Washington game. Despite the hockey-like designation, the fifth-year signal caller has been dealing with soreness in his ankle. His status is not in doubt vs. the Rams.
Receiver/punt return Britain Covey (scapula) was practicing for a second straight day after the Eagles activated his 21-day practice window on Wednesday. Covey hasn’t played since injuring his shoulder in Week 3 and could return this weekend with Huff expected to be placed on injured reserve at some point this week.
