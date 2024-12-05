Eagles Thursday Practice Report: WR Returns And Young Defender Could Get First Start
PHILADELPHIA - Practice at the NovaCare Complex Thursday was moved inside due to some heavy winds in South Philadelphia as the Eagles continued preparations for the 3-9 Carolina Panthers Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.
One positive piece of news was punt returner/wide receiver Britain Covey returning to practice after he was estimated as missing Wednesday's walkthrough with a neck injury suffered during a 24-19 win over Baltimore in Week 13.
Covey did take some punt returns at practice but the Eagles are also making sure Cooper DeJean will be ready if needed by keeping him involved in both the return period and ball-security drills.
While Covey made enough progress to be in the mix Thursday, three other Eagles players missed their second straight day, putting their status for the Panthers in doubt: tight end Dallas Goedert (knee), safety Reed Blankenship (concussion protocol), and safety Sydney Brown (knee).
Blankenship eventually arrived in the bubble wearing a gray No. 32 hoodie while watching and taking a look at the game plan in case he can progress through the protocol in time for the game.
Only one Eagles player diagnosed with a concussion has been able to make it back in one week so Philadelphia may be without a starter in Blankenship and a key reserve in Brown. First-year safety Tristin McCollum subbed in for Blankenship in Baltimore and will get his first NFL start Sunday if Blankenship is ruled out. Also, the Eagles had versatile defensive back Avonte Maddox working at safety just in case.
Goedert is expected to miss Sunday's game with backups Grant Calcaterra and C.J. Uzomah getting most of the work.
WR DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and cornerback Darius Slay (concussion) practiced again on Thursday and appear ready to return against the Panthers.
Smith has missed two consecutive games, while Slay has last week while in the concussion protocol. Smith was estimated as a full participant to start the week and Slay was ballparked as limited on Wednesday.
Every other player the Eagles listed as limited to start the week was practicing Thursday: running back Saquon Barkley (rest), right guard Mekhi Becton (knee/rest), defensive tackle Jalen Carter (rest), edge rusher Josh Sweat (rest), and WR Johnny Wilson (hamstring).
