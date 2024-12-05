Eagles Today

Eagles Thursday Practice Report: WR Returns And Young Defender Could Get First Start

WR/PR Britain Covey was estimated as missing Wednesday's walkthrough but returned to practice on Thursday while S Tristin McCollum could be in line for his first NFL start.

John McMullen

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Britain Covey.
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Britain Covey. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

PHILADELPHIA - Practice at the NovaCare Complex Thursday was moved inside due to some heavy winds in South Philadelphia as the Eagles continued preparations for the 3-9 Carolina Panthers Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

One positive piece of news was punt returner/wide receiver Britain Covey returning to practice after he was estimated as missing Wednesday's walkthrough with a neck injury suffered during a 24-19 win over Baltimore in Week 13.

Covey did take some punt returns at practice but the Eagles are also making sure Cooper DeJean will be ready if needed by keeping him involved in both the return period and ball-security drills.

While Covey made enough progress to be in the mix Thursday, three other Eagles players missed their second straight day, putting their status for the Panthers in doubt: tight end Dallas Goedert (knee), safety Reed Blankenship (concussion protocol), and safety Sydney Brown (knee).

Blankenship eventually arrived in the bubble wearing a gray No. 32 hoodie while watching and taking a look at the game plan in case he can progress through the protocol in time for the game.

Only one Eagles player diagnosed with a concussion has been able to make it back in one week so Philadelphia may be without a starter in Blankenship and a key reserve in Brown. First-year safety Tristin McCollum subbed in for Blankenship in Baltimore and will get his first NFL start Sunday if Blankenship is ruled out. Also, the Eagles had versatile defensive back Avonte Maddox working at safety just in case.

Goedert is expected to miss Sunday's game with backups Grant Calcaterra and C.J. Uzomah getting most of the work.

WR DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and cornerback Darius Slay (concussion) practiced again on Thursday and appear ready to return against the Panthers.

Smith has missed two consecutive games, while Slay has last week while in the concussion protocol. Smith was estimated as a full participant to start the week and Slay was ballparked as limited on Wednesday.

Every other player the Eagles listed as limited to start the week was practicing Thursday: running back Saquon Barkley (rest), right guard Mekhi Becton (knee/rest), defensive tackle Jalen Carter (rest), edge rusher Josh Sweat (rest), and WR Johnny Wilson (hamstring).

MORE NFL: 'Let's Add A Little Bit More:' Behind the Eagles' FB Addition

Published
John McMullen
JOHN MCMULLEN

John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades. The current NFL insider for JAKIB Media, John is the former NFL Editor for The Sports Network where his syndicated column was featured in over 200 outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Miami Herald. He was also the national NFL columnist for Today's Pigskin as well as FanRag Sports. McMullen has covered the Eagles on a daily basis since 2016, first for ESPN South Jersey and now for Eagles Today on SI.com's FanNation. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey and part of 6ABC.com's live postgame show after every Eagles game. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Home/News