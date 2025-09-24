Eagles To Bolster Secondary By Signing Old Friend
The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly bringing back an old friend.
There’s been a lot of chatter about how the Eagles should bolster the cornerback room. On Tuesday, the Eagles did just that. Philadelphia reportedly is set to sign cornerback Eli Ricks to the practice squad, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.
"The Eagles are set to sign cornerback Eli Ricks to their practice squad, sources tell CBS Sports," Zenitz said. "A return to Philadelphia for Ricks, who played in 23 games for the Eagles the last two seasons."
Ricks hasn't played yet this season, but played in 23 games over the last two seasons for the Eagles. Ricks played in 16 games as a rookie in 2023 after going undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft. He had three passes defended, 19 total tackles, and one tackle for loss as a rookie. In 2024, he played in seven games for the Eagles and had two total tackles and allowed one catch on one target. As a rookie, he allowed 17 catches on 32 targets, good for a solid 53.1 completion percentage against him in coverage.
The Eagles released Ricks off of the practice squad earlier in September to make room on the practice squad at the time for Jacob Sykes.
"The Eagles signed defensive tackle Jacob Sykes to the practice squad and released cornerback Eli Ricks from the practice squad," the team announced on September 10th. "...Ricks made the Eagles' 53-man roster as an undrafted free agent in 2023 and spent the last two seasons with the team. He was waived on roster cutdown day and most recently re-signed with the practice squad on September 3."
Now, it seems as though Ricks will be returning to the practice squad. As of writing, the Eagles haven't officially announced the move yet, but Zenitz shared the report of the news. Ricks is young and has experience in the Eagles' secondary. It absolutely makes sense to have him back on the practice squad.
