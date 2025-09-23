Eagles Can Sign CJ Gardner-Johnson Despite Online Rumors
Could the Philadelphia Eagles reunite with safety CJ Gardner-Johnson in the near future?
Philadelphia cut ties with Gardner-Johnson this past offseason in a trade with the Houston Texans for Kenyon Green. The Eagles have cut and re-signed Green a handful of times since. Gardner-Johnson started the first three games of the season for Texans but they shocked the NFL world on Tuesday by releasing him.
Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reported the news and drama behind the scenes in Houston.
"Texans release C.J. Gardner-Johnson per a league source," Wilson said. "Texans released C.J. Gardner-Johnson after friction behind the scenes with him complaining about his role, wanting to blitz more, per league sources, and even communicating that he wanted to be traded. It didn't work out for him here. M.J. Stewart next man up expected."
Eagles fans split on CJ Gardner-Johnson
With Gardner-Johnson available, obviously that led to a wide range of opinions from Eagles fans on social media.
On social media on Tuesday, there was some chatter asking whether or not the Eagles are allowed to even bring back Gardner-Johnson.
Despite this, it is incorrect. If the Eagles want to re-sign Gardner-Johnson, they are eligible to do so.
The question is more so about fit over anything else. The Eagles drafted Andrew Mukuba who has looked good in a small sample size so far. Reed Blankenship is very solid. There were questions about Sydney Brown, but safety isn't as big of a question as initially thought.
Last year this was the case as well. There was buzz left and right about which guys the Eagles should've targeted, but in the end, they didn't need to. The combination of Gardner-Johnson and Blankenship was plenty. This year, Mukuba and Blankenship seem like a perfectly solid duo. It's going to be interesting to see what the Eagles do and it's not shocking that there are this many opinions on social media. Gardner-Johnson is a polarizing but very talented player. The Eagles aren't afraid to add talent. Should the Eagles bring him back again?
