Eagles Top 25 Best Players Countdown: An Under-The-Radar DT Checks in at No. 19
PHILADELPHIA – Clint Hurtt knows what he has in defensive tackle Milton Williams, even if he tends to fly below the radar that encircles Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis.
The Eagles first-year defensive line coach hasn’t known Williams very long but liked what he had learned as of early May when he met with reporters for the first and only time since being hired.
“Milton has been unbelievable,” sad Hurtt. “His work ethic and attention to detail and asking a ton of questions. I love that part about him. I tell him all the time that there’s no such thing as a dumb question. Ask it. He’s still learning the game and maturing. I think he has a very bright future.”
That future is murky beyond this season, because his rookie contract will expire at the end of it. As for the present, well, Williams has been tabbed as the 19th best player among the top 25 best Eagles as ranked by Eagles on Sports Illustrated reporters Ed Kracz and John McMullen.
The list has become an annual affair as the two reporters submit their top 25 lists at the same time so each would be unaffected by the others. No. 1 on the list is awarded 25 points and so on down the list with No. 25 receiving one point.
The list began with four straight cornerbacks and so far looks like this:
No. 25: Kelee Ringo
No. 24 Cooper DeJean
No. 23: Isaiah Rodgers
No. 22: Avonte Maddox
No. 21: Brandon Graham
No. 20: Mekhi Becton
Williams played 99 more snaps than he did last year, but his production didn’t go up, which could be a bit of a concern.
Two years ago, he played all 17 games, but did not make a start. Nevertheless, he ended with four sacks, 36 tackles, including nine for loss, with six quarterback hits.
Last year, he made played in16 games with 10 starts and had just a half-sack with 42 tackles, including just three for loss with seven QB hits.
Williams will be counted on to be a big part of the Eagles rotation this year. He needs to have a season more like two years ago than the one he did a season ago. If he does, maybe he will earn a contract extension and stick around for a few more years.
He is just 25-years-old, after all.
