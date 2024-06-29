Eagles DeVonta Smith Likes Head Coach's New Role: "He's Not Blind With Something Now"
ALLENTOWN – Instead of creating controversy by appearing not to have his head coach’s back when asked an innocuous question during early June’s minicamp, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts should have answered the question the way receiver DeVonta Smith did on Saturday.
Smith was hosting his third annual celebrity softball game and during his pre-event availability the receiver was asked his opinion of head coach Nick Sirianni’s self-titled “30,000-foot view.”
“Like he said, it gives him time to do a lot more, to see a lot more, and I think that’s a good thing, said Smith in the press conference room at Coca Cola Stadium, home of the Philadelphia Phillies’ Triple-A Affiliate Allentown Iron Pigs.
“When the head man has the power to put his hands on everything, to see everything, it makes it easier on himself, it makes it easier on us, because sometimes that we may see, he may not see because he was focused on something on just one thing so much.
“But for him to be able to look over everything, now, it’s like, OK, he’s not blind with something now. Now we can talk to him because he knows what’s going on with everything.”
Now, you can draw controversy in every answer, but Smith's sure beats Hurts’ hesitation on the final day of the Eagles’ minicamp when asked about what he has noticed about Sirianni being open-minded enough to change the offense.
The quarterback chuckled, paused, paused some more, then said, “I don’t have an answer to that.”
It’s a statement that has gone viral with various media outlets charging that he doesn’t get along with his coach.
Running back Saquon Barkley, who played some shortstop in the celebrity game, was also asked how he sees his new coach’s new role.
"The role he had last year is foreign to me," said the former New York Giants star. "I wasn’t there so I really don’t know, but I’ve seen in the couple months that I’ve been there nothing but praise for him.
"The way he handles everything has been great, and the environment he has is one where you want to go out win and go out and compete for a job. To be with the Philadelphia Eagles is a blessing and I’m happy to have him as my coach.”
More NFL: Eagles Offense Snubbed, Predicted To Finish Outside Top 10 Despite Additions