Eagles Today

Eagles Top 25 Best Players Countdown: From Heisman Trophy Trophy To NFL Stardom

On most teams, he would be a No. 1 receiver and maybe he is on the Eagles, but he doesn't care, all he does is produce.

Ed Kracz

Dec 25, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) runs with the ball after a catch against the New York Giants during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 25, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) runs with the ball after a catch against the New York Giants during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

PHILADELPHIA – He would be a No. 1 receiver on most NFL teams. He may even be the No. 1 on the Eagles.

You get the feeling, though, that DeVonta Smith doesn’t care whether he’s No. 1 or 2. He just continues to roll out big numbers and after three seasons since being drafted No. 10 overall, when the Eagles moved up a couple of spots with the Dallas Cowboys to take him in 2021, he has put up stunning statistics.

With his acrobatic style, unparalleled body control, and ability to create separation with precise route running, the receiver has caught 240 passes for 3,178 yards and 19 touchdowns in his three seasons and is No. 3 on our top 25 best Eagles heading into training camp.

The top 25 list has become an annual affair of SI.com Eagles writer Ed Kracz and John McMullen as the two reporters submit their top 25 lists at the same time so each would be unaffected by the others. No. 1 on the list is awarded 25 points and so on down the list with No. 25 receiving one point.

Smith was ranked third on both lists of McMullen and Kracz, collecting a total of 46 points, three ahead of our third-ranked player, Jalen Carter.

Smith seemed to be the only player who came to play in last year’s 32-9 laydown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

DeVonta Smith
DeVonta Smith has a press conference before his third annual celebrity softball game at Coca-Cola Stadium in Allentown, PA. / By Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI

The Eagles had just 276 yards of total offense in that season-ending defeat, and Smith had 148 of them, catching eight passes that January day.

He comes to play every game, though sometimes the numbers aren’t quite there, and that’s because the receiver opposite him, A.J. Brown, is really good, too.

There isn’t much more the Eagles could ask the selfless Smith to do, though new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore might find something.

Smith, 25, was the third receiver taken in the 2021 draft behind the Bengals Ja’Marr Chase (fifth overall) and the Dolphins’ Jaylen Waddle (sixth) and doesn’t take a backseat to either of them. He may even have better numbers if general manager Howie Roseman didn’t land Brown in a draft night trade two years ago, though Cincinnati and Miami have solid weapons, too.

As it is, here are the numbers for the two receivers picked ahead of Smith over their first three years with the three top 10 picks:

Chase: 268 catches, 3,717 yards, 29 touchdowns

Waddle: 251 catches, 3,385 yards, 18 touchdowns

Kadarius Toney and Rashod Bateman were the other two receivers taken in the first round that year.

Smith was the one who won the Heisman Trophy at the University of Alabama, though, becoming the first receiver to win that award since Desmond Howard did it in 1991, and he has continued his college success with the Eagles.

Here is the top 25 list so far:

No. 25: Kelee Ringo

No. 24 Cooper DeJean

No. 23: Isaiah Rodgers

No. 22: Avonte Maddox

No. 21: Brandon Graham

No. 20: Mekhi Becton

No. 19: Milton Williams

No. 18: Cam Jurgens

No. 17: Devin White

No. 16: Bryce Huff

No. 15: Reed Blankenship

Reed Blankenship
Nov 26, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles safety Reed Blankenship (32) reacts after a stop on third down against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

No. 14: Jordan Davis

No. 13: Josh Sweat

No. 12: Jake Elliott

No. 11 Darius Slay

No. 10: C.J. Gardner-Johnson

No 9: Dallas Goedert

No. 8: Landon Dickerson

No. 7: Saquon Barkley

No. 6: Jalen Hurts

No. 5: Jordan Mailata

No. 4: Jalen Carter

No. 3: DeVonta Smith

More NFL: Eagles Top 25 Best Players Countdown: Second Year Player Shoots To No. 4

Published
Ed Kracz

ED KRACZ

Ed Kracz has been covering the Eagles full-time for over a decade and has written about Philadelphia sports since 1996. He wrote about the Phillies in the 2008 and 2009 World Series, the Flyers in their 2010 Stanely Cup playoff run to the finals, and was in Minnesota when the Eagles secured their first-ever Super Bowl win in 2017. Ed has received multiple writing awards as a sports journalist, including several top-five finishes in the Associated Press Sports Editors awards.

Home/News