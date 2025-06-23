Eagles Top 25 For 2025: Best WR3 Of Nick Sirianni Era Lands At No. 22
PHILADELPHIA - Once thought to be a foundational piece in Washington, fourth-year Philadelphia Eagles receiver Jahan Dotson is settling in as the best WR3 of the Nick Sirianni era.
Dotson, the 16th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Commanders, was acquired on Aug. 22 last summer, along with a 2025 fifth-round pick, for a conditional third-round selection and two seventh-round picks.
The idea was to get a more consistent option to complement stars A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.
Sirianni has often noted that the WR3 in the Eagles’ offense isn’t going to get a ton of action due to the presence of Brown, Smith, and tight end Dallas Goedert. The goal, however, was to make plays when the football does come, and Dotson, 25, proved capable of doing that late in the season en route to a Super Bowl LIX championship.
That playmaking skill, which included an 11-yard touchdown reception against Green Bay on Wild Card Weekend, as well as two catches for 42 yards in the Super Bowl, was good enough to help Dotson finish No. 22 on Eagles On SI’s annual Top 25 players on the roster heading toward training camp in July.
EOSI beat reporters Ed Kracz and John McMullen each compiled their top 25 lists separately, and a point system determined the final list with No. 1 receiving 25 points all the way down to one point for No. 25.
The idea is to determine the best pure football players on perhaps the NFL’s most talented roster. Impact (the quarterback would also be No. 1 in any city) is not what the last is about. It’s basically Bill Belichick rules in determining who does their particular job the best.
It’s fair to say Dotson, a Penn State product, didn’t live up to his draft position with the Commanders, and a coaching change before last season had Washington moving in a different direction after two seasons in which Dotson produced 84 receptions for 1,041 yards and 11 touchdowns.
In Philadelphia, Dotson wasn’t expected to be a WR1 or WR2, however, and fit in nicely as a role player, especially as the season progressed.
With the starters sitting in Week 18, Dotson produced seven receptions for 94 yards against the New York Giants before his postseason playmaking.
With a full offseason in Philadelphia for the first time, and the chemistry Dotson developed with quarterback Jalen Hurts late in the 2024-25 campaign, things should only get better for the New Jersey native, who switched jersey numbers in the offseason from No. 83 to No. 2, Darius Slay’s old number.
Overall, Dotson played in all 17 regular-season games last season, starting six and snaring 19 receptions for 216 yards in 674 offensive snaps, 58% of the team’s offensive total.
In the postseason, Dotson had 3 receptions for 53 yards and a touchdown in 156 offensive snaps, again 58% of the offense’s total.
Set to enter the final year of his rookie deal, expect a little more volume for Dotson this season, but the job description remains the same: make the play when the football comes to you, something the previous WR3s in the Sirianni era too often failed to accomplish.
At 5-foot-11 and 184 pounds with 4.43 speed and the ability to track the football, few CB3s in the NFL can match Dotson’s skill level.
He landed at No. 20 on McMullen’s list and just made the cut at No. 25 on Kracz’s tally. The seven overall points were good enough to land the veteran at No. 22 overall on the final list.
