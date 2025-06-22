Eagles Top 25 For 2025: A Newcomer Checks In At No. 23
PHILADELPHIA – He could be a one-and-done player for the Eagles this season, so his appearance on our annual top 25 list of the best players on the roster may be short-lived. Maybe it will prove to be too low, but for now, Adoree Jackson settles in at No. 23.
Each summer, Eagles on Sports Illustrated writers Ed Kracz and John McMullen compile separate lists of their top 25 players heading into training camp, and then compare them. There are 25 points awarded to the first player in the top 25, 24 to the second-ranked, and so on down to No. 25.
Jackson picked up a total of five points to finish at No. 23. Kracz had him at No. 22 on his list; McMullen at No. 25.
Jackson is vying with Kelee Ringo to start opposite Quinyon Mitchell, and if he does, he will be where he is accustomed to being after eight seasons in the NFL – and that is in the starting lineup. He has started 82 of the 97 games he has played in the league as a first-round draft pick of the Tennessee Titans (No. 18 overall) out of USC in 2017.
The Eagles are Jackson’s third team. He played four years with the Titans and another four with the Giants, who signed him as a free agent following the 2020 season. The Eagles wanted Jackson, too, and he was scheduled to visit, but New York made sure he never left the building without a contract.
Three days before Jackson signed with the Giants, the Eagles traded for Darius Slay. They would have opened that season with Slay and Jackson at cornerback. Instead, Avonte Maddox started that year opposite Slay.
Jackson said that he knew more USC guys with the Giants and was one of the reasons he picked them over the Eagles. Set to turn 30 in September, he finally joins the Eagles and, if he starts, will be the oldest player on the defense.
Even if he doesn’t start, and Ringo wins the job, Jackson will likely play a significant role like Isaiah Rodgers did last year.
Our list so far:
No. 25 (tie): Jihaad Campbell and Drew Mukuba
No. 24: Matt Pryor.
