Eagles Top 25 For 2025: Run Of Defenders Comes To An End At No. 13
PHILADELPHIA – There was a time this offseason, when contemplating our annual top 25 best Eagles on the current roster, that Dallas Goedert was far from a given. The tight end was ensnared in a sticky contract situation and his return was a 50-50 deal.
Then a deal was struck on May 7 for one more year and $10 million, and consideration for Goedert being in the top 25 was on again. It’s a no-brainer he belongs and sure enough, the tight end earned the No. 13 spot. It’s down from his spot at No. 9 last year, but that’s a testament to the strength of the roster constructed by general manager Howie Roseman.
Eagles on Sports Illustrated beat reporters Ed Kracz and John McMullen each compiled their top 25 lists separately, and a point system determined the final list with No. 1 receiving 25 points all the way down to one point for No. 25.
Goedert earned 27 points. He was 13th on Kracz’s list and 12th on McMullen’s list. The tight end is also the first player from the offensive side of the ball since Jahan Dotson checked in at No. 22. Seven of the previous eight players were on defense with kicker Jake Elliott the other player in that streak.
The list so far:
No. 25 (tie): Jihaad Campbell and Drew Mukuba (3 points each)
No. 24: Matt Pryor (4)
No. 23: Adoree Jackson (5)
No. 22: Jahan Dotson (7)
No. 21: Kelee Ringo (8)
No. 20: Jake Elliott (13)
No. 19: Jalyx Hunt (13)
No. 18: Moro Ojomo (14)
No. 17: Jordan Davis (19)
No. 16: Nakobe Dean (20)
No. 15: Reed Blankenship (21)
No. 14: Nolan Smith (25)
Goedert missed six regular-season games with injury last year and another when the Eagles rested their starters. He had 42 catches for 496 yards, his lowest totals since his rookie year in 2018. Still, he led the Eagles in postseason catches (17) and yards (215) on during the Eagles’ Super Bowl march.
The offseason was filled with some angst though about his future.
‘Yeah, there were times the agent would call and he’d say that something’s gonna happen and it starts to feel real, whatever it’s gonna be, whether it’s here or somewhere else is a true possibility,” he said. “You just wait for that call with your agent saying it’s done. Sometimes he’d call you quick and say it didn’t happen, or sometimes it would take a week.
“There were definitely days that were filled with emotion. I just sat on the couch and stared at the TV blankly, like, what’s gonna happen? I’m just super excited that something’s in place, and can keep looking forward.”
More NFL: Eagles Getting Closer To Doing Something That's Never Been Done In Their History