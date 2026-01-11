Eagles' Dallas Goedert Went From Trade Chip To NFL History

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert is earning himself a boatload of cast.

There was a time when it didn't even seem likely that Goedert was going to be a member of the Eagles in 2025. He was the subject of seemingly endless trade rumors this past offseason, but the Eagles didn't get a deal over the finish line. Instead, the Eagles opted to restructure his deal and keep him around for the 2025 campaign. Now, Goedert is heading to free agency after the season after another phenomenal campaign.

In the regular season, Goedert played in 15 games and had 60 catches, 591 yards, and 11 touchdowns. That's some insane production, especially with the number of touchdowns. Before Goedert, no tight end in Eagles history had ever had 11 touchdowns in a season.

The Eagles star has shined this season

The production has carried over into the playoffs. In the first half of the team's Wild Card Round matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Goedert not only had a receiving touchdown, but also a rushing touchdown. He became the first tight end in league history to reach this milestone.

There aren't many tight ends out there like Goedert. He's a weapon in the Eagles' offense and specifically has shined in the red zone. It's going to be intriguing how the Eagles handle his market this upcoming offseason. Goedert is 31 years old. He has spent his entire eight-year National Football League career in Philadelphia. He's a Super Bowl champion and a key cog for the franchise.

No matter what happens throughout the playoffs for the Eagles, Goedert has gone above and beyond to show how important a piece he is for the franchise. He also played in 15 games in the regular season, his most since 2021. Goedert stayed healthy and was one of the better pass-catching tight ends in general in football this season and it carried over to the first half of the Wild Card. What a season for the veteran.

