Eagles Top-30 Visit Tiers: Version 1.0
The Eagles have 12 known invites out for 2025 NFL Draft top-30 visits.
That's enough of a sample size to begin tiering up the players and where they could be in play for Philadelphia in April. Version 1.0 of the tiers will be updated as more names are revealed.
Tier 1 - First Round (No. 32) or Targeted Trade Up:
-Boston College EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku - The Eagles need an edge rusher, and the ones most likely to fall in their range are Ezeiruaku and Texas A&M athlete Shemar Stewart, who has some production concerns.
-Oregon OT Josh Conerly Jr. - Conerly makes a lot of sense as an heir to Lane Johnson, who could start his career inside with Jeff Stoutland's help.
Tier 2: Day 2 Trade Down (Think 40 to 50 range)
-Ohio State OL Donovan Jackson - Jackson strikes me as a potential Day 1 starter at right guard for Philadelphia, but the value isn't quite there at No. 32, and he won't be around at 64.
-Kentucky CB Maxwell Hairston - It's hard to imagine the Eagles going at the top of the draft for another corner after Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean last year, but Hairston is a tailor-made fit for Vic Fangio with natural zone coverage abilities.
Tier 3: Day 2 (Nos. 64 and 96)
-William & Mary OT Charles Grant - Grant is a tremendous athlete with a high ceiling who is a tough evaluation for some because of the level of competition at William & Mary. The ceiling is so good, someone may jump long before No. 64.
-SMU EDGE Elijah Roberts (third round) - Roberts is more of an old-school five-technique but he does offer size and potential versatility to toggle from edge to the inside.
-Purdue OT Marcus Mbow (third round) - A tackle who projects to OG in the NFL, it's hard to see the fit with Mbow in Philadelphia because he's more athlete than mauler, and the Eagles have been most successful with powerful guards.
-NC State OT Anthony Belton - Belton is a king-sized OT with power. You can almost see the Mekhi Becton-like move to the inside in Stoutland's mind but Belton is unlikely to last to No. 64.
Tier 4: Day 3 Trade up:
-UCLA Edge Defender Olwuafemi Oladejo - A Late college switch from off-ball linebacker to edge defender has sparked intrigue with Oladejo. My guess is this is the kind of player the Eagles would not jump on until Day 3. If he lasts that long, you might package some fives and a future pick to move up to the top of Day 3 where the value matches up.
Tier 5: Day 3 (Nos. 161, 164, 165, 168)
-Texas RB Jaydon Blue - Blue is a speed guy who profiles as a third-down back but must improve his pass protection and ball security.
-Miami (FL) EDGE Tyler Baron - Baron has NFL size but lacks the speed and creativity in his pass rush to be more than a Day 3 prospect.
-Iowa State OT Jalen Travis - Travis is a tall swing tackle option who may be out of the equation with the signings of veterans Kendall Lamm and Matt Pryor.
MORE NFL: Eagles Hosting Edge Rusher Whose Draft Stock Is "Exploding"