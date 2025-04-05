Eagles' Top-30 Visit Tiers: Version 2.0
The Eagles have now reached 16 reported invites for their 2025 NFL Draft top-30 visits.
Cracking 50% means version 2.0 of our visit tiers, in an attempt to project where each prospect might fit for the GM Howie Roseman in the draft later this month.
It's worth noting just how much homework the Eagles are doing on offensive line and defensive front players, with 13 of the 16 visitors being trench players.
The known outliers to date are two cornerbacks and a running back. No tight ends to this point is curious considering the uncertainty surrounding Dallas Goedert but remember the blind spot is still 46% of the complete picture with 14 of the visits unknown.
So here it is. Version 2.0 of tiering up the players and where they could be in play for the Eagles:
Tier 1 - First Round (No. 32) or Targeted Trade Up:
-Boston College EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku - The Eagles have an obvious need at edge rusher after losing Josh Sweat in free agency and Brandon Graham to retirement.
Prove-it, free-agent signings Azeez Ojulari and Josh Uche were prudent signings but it's hard to imagine Philadelphia rolling into Week 1 with a depth chart in where those two players are backing up Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt.
Ezeiruaku, who played his high school football in South Jersey at Williamstown High School, would probably a top-15 level prospect if he had a little more length on his frame so it makes sense that Philadelphia is doing its homework.
-Oregon OT Josh Conerly Jr. - Conerly makes a lot of sense as an heir to Lane Johnson at right tackle, who could start his career inside at right guard with Jeff Stoutland's help.
However, it's too much of a luxury pick as just the heir to Johnson so a lot of this evalutaion will be projecting Conerly inside to start his career.
Tier 2: Day 2 Trade Down (Think 40 to 50 range):
-Ohio State OL Donovan Jackson - Jackson strikes me as a potential Day 1 starter at right guard for Philadelphia, but the value isn't quite there at No. 32, and he won't be around at 64.
-Kentucky CB Maxwell Hairston - It's hard to imagine the Eagles going at the top of the draft for another corner after Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean in 2024, but Hairston is a tailor-made fit for Vic Fangio with advanced off-coverage abilities that somewhat mirror Mitchell at Toledo.
-Texas A&M Edge Nic Scourton - At 6-foot-4 and 265 pounds, Scourton would bring some much-needed size to the edge for the Eagles, and he has a more well-rounded pass-rushing plan than most young prospects. The negative is he also lacks the true top-tier explosion of most Round 1 options at the position.
He strikes me as both a fit from a positional need perspective and a traits standpoint.
Tier 3: Day 2 (No. 64):
-William & Mary OT Charles Grant - Grant is a tremendous athlete with a high ceiling who is a tough evaluation for some because of the level of competition at William & Mary. The ceiling is so high, someone around the league may jump long before No. 64.
-NC State OT Anthony Belton - Belton is a king-sized OT with power. You can almost see the Mekhi Becton-like move to the inside in Stoutland's mind, but Belton is unlikely to last to No. 64.
-UCLA Edge Olwuafemi Oladejo - A late college switch from off-ball linebacker to edge defender has sparked intrigue around the league with Oladejo.
This is my Kelee Ringo pick in that this is the kind of player the Eagles should not jump on until Day 3 if he lasts that long (a big if in that most of the groupthink would say no but they would have said the same of Ringo in 2023).
In such a scenario, you might package some fives and a future pick to move up to the top of Day 3 where the value matches up.
All that said, this is a high-ceiling player, and all it takes is one team to jump so there is quite the range of outcomes for Oladejo. The Eagles already have a top-tier pass-rushing project in Hunt and they need a contributor right now. To me that means caution with Oladejo. However, if the Eagles don't get the edge rusher in Round 1, the need may become pressing.
Tier 4: Day 2-3 (No. 96 ot trade up to early Round 4):
-SMU Edge Elijah Roberts - Roberts is more of an old-school five-technique, but he does offer size and potential versatility to toggle from edge to the inside. He's a potential third-rounder for me.
-Purdue OT Marcus Mbow - A tackle who projects to OG in the NFL, it's hard to see the fit with Mbow in Philadelphia because he's more athlete than mauler, and the Eagles have been most successful with powerful guards.
-Texas A&M DT Shemar Turner - Turner played at just about every spot on Texas A&M's defensive line, and he's regarded as a violent defender, but one that has some length and size limitations. He might pencil in as a potential Milton Williams replacement with a similar structured trajectory. In other words, it could take some time.
Tier 5: Day 3 (Nos. 161, 164, 165, 168)
-Texas RB Jaydon Blue - Blue is a speed guy who profiles as a third-down back but isn't great in pass protection or with ball security.
-Miami (FL) Edge Tyler Baron - Baron has NFL size but lacks the speed and creativity in his pass rush to be more than a Day 3 prospect.
-Iowa State OT Jalen Travis - Travis is a tall swing tackle option who may be out of the equation with the signings of veterans Kendall Lamm and Matt Pryor.
-Georgia OL Dylan Fairchild - Fairchild is likely to at least serve as interior depth with his consistent pass protection skills. Whether or not he can improve his functional strength will determine whether he can develop into a starter down the road.
-Kansas State CB Jacob Parrish - Parrish is an undersized, speedy player who projects in the slot at the professional level if he's physical enough for the run fits. The Eagles don't have an obvious backup for Cooper DeJean, so this could be a worthwhile swing of the bat on Day 3.
