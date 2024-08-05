Eagles Training Camp Day 8: Defense Delivers And Jalen's Clean Sheet Continues
PHILADELPHIA - The dog days of summer have reached Philadelphia and the Eagles in the form of a 95-minute padded practice in the extreme heat on Monday morning.
It was a green practice, the highest level for Nick Sirianni, and even included a live period with the third-team offense facing off against the third-team defense.
Vic Fangio’s defense showed a little more life with Jordan Davis busting through the offensive line in a backed-up period before dumping Saquon Barkley in the end zone for a safety.
Barkley was also the victim of a misdirection screen that linebacker Zack Baun sniffed out for a loss later in the session.
Baun spoke after practice and noted his eye discipline on that play but also pointed out another rep where he got beaten for a TD in a red-zone period.
On the offensive side, Jalen Hurts’ clean sheet continued through eight practices open to reporters with no interceptions.
Undrafted rookie Shon Stephens recorded the second INT of the summer and a pick-six on a dropped pass by fellow rookie Will Shipley during a backed-up period. Tanner McKee placed the ball between the numbers with Shipley leaking out over the middle and the Clemson product couldn’t corral it.
Rookie receiver Johnny Wilson continues to make some noise in the red zone by hauling in a Hurts pass thrown behind him purposefully to avoid the defense.
Hurts also beat pressure with a strike to Devonta Smith over the middle for another TD.
-There is some concern on the injury front when starting center Cam Jurgens left toward the end of practice with a trainer. The Eagles finished with Brett Toth handling center and Matt Hennessy stepping up at right guard.
Mekhi Becton returned after missing Sunday with an illness and got the first reps at RG but he was spotted talking with a trainer at one point and didn’t finish. Toth rotated in at RG before sliding over to replace Jurgens at center.
Tyler Steen also returned to practice after missing just over a week with an ankle injury.
Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson also left after a good rep against Dallas Goedert in one-on-ones between receivers and defensive backs. James Bradberry replaced him as the first-team safety opposite Reed Blankenship.
Receiver Austin Watkins also left at one point with a trainer.
-The injured players missing practice were LB Oren Burks (knee), WR Parris Campbell (groin), safety Mekhi Garner (hamstring) and LB Brandon Smith (concussion).
Becton (illness), CB Josh Jobe (concussion), CB Eli Ricks (illness) and Steen (ankle) were listed as limited.
-With two linebackers down, the Eagles signed veteran linebacker Shaquille Quarterman who was wearing No. 37. Backup offensive lineman Jason Poe was waived to make room for Quarterman, who was in previously as a tryout player during rookie minicamp this spring.
-Isaiah Rodgers is now getting most of the reps at cornerback opposite Darius Slay with Kelee Ringo dropping off into more second-team looks. Quinyon Mitchell continues to get reps in the slot with the first team.
-Run fits are a big part of playing inside at CB and Mitchell passed a test there, following his responsibility in motion during a goal-line drill before peeling off to stop Kenny Gainwell.
-Second-year defensive tackle Moro Ojomo continues to make some noise and plays with violence and physicality at the point of attack, something the Eagles lacked at times last season.
-Things seem to clearing up when it comes to the new kickoff returns. The Eagles went with pairings again on Monday, something they also showed in the spring. It was Rodgers and Gainwell to start followed by Shipley and John Ross and then Britain Covey and Ainias Smith.
-Shipley had a tough day. He got some tough love from Nick Sirianni during a ball-security drill and got blown up by Nakobe Dean on a blitz, leading to a “sack” of Kenny Pickett in addition to the interception off his drop.
-Dean continues to do some really good things in run support and as a blitzer. The less said In coverage, the better.
-Some highlights of the one-on-one period with the receivers and D-backs saw DeVonta Smith generate significant separation on Mitchell, Wilson getting the best of Ringo, and Ricks getting too handsy with John Ross.
Rookie AInias Smith got loose from Tyler Hall but Smith's case of the dropsies continued. Britain Covey easily distanced himself from Parry Nickerson and A.J. Brown beat RIngo at the line before the second-year CB used his tremendous recovery speed to get back into the play.
-Lane Johnson wasn't listed on the injury report and worked in individual drills but now team work. Fred Johnson replaced the star at RT.
-Retired center Jason Kelce was at practice and watched the session, often talking with offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland as well as Lane Johnson and Landon Dickerson.
