Eagles Rookies Impressed By The Rocking Linc: "It Was Louder Than Michigan Stadium"
PHILADELPHIA – The largest stadium in the country has nothing on Lincoln Financial Field. Let’s rephrase that: the fans that fill the Big House in Ann Arbor, Mich., can’t compare to those that fill the Linc.
The Eagles home stadium wasn’t even at capacity during Thursday night’s open practice – the Eagles estimated the size to be nearly 50,000 - and yet, Trevor Keegan, who played his home games in the Big House noticed a difference.
“I remember walking out there (at the Linc) and they’re introducing all the guys, I’m like ‘Holy (bleep), this so cool,’” said the rookie offensive lineman. “It was louder than Michigan Stadium with those 50,000 people. It was rocking. I got little goosebumps. It was cool.”
Keegan was so excited about playing in an NFL stadium for the first time since becoming an NFL player when the Eagles selected him in the fifth round this past April that he said he became emotional on the short bus ride from the team’s training facility to the stadium.
“I’ve learned that ever since I got here, and you just hear about it every day, how passionate the fans are for this team and the rest of the sports teams,” he said. “It’s awesome. Blue-collar, hard-working people that sports brings all together. It’s one of the coolest things. You can feel it from the fans. I got goosebumps (Thursday). It was so cool. I was so excited and I’m excited for the season.”
Even rookie linebacker Jeremiah Trotter, Jr., felt excited to experience the Linc for himself, and he has been in that environment practically his whole life with his father having played eight years with the Eagles.
“It’s definitely a big deal for me, too,” he said, “just because it’s from a different perspective. When I was there before I was going there to watch the great players that were playing in there, the talented players, and be a fan. Now I’m on the team and I’m playing out there on the team, so it’s definitely a different vibe and a different feeling you get.”
Rookie receiver Johnny Wilson played at Florida State inside the nearly 80,000-seat Doak S. Campbell Stadium, and he loved the electricity 50,000 fans delivered.
“It was great feeling the energy from the fans and seeing the atmosphere for the first time, it was surreal,” said “I can only imagine what it’s going to be like when the season starts.”
