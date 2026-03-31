Eagles-Rams AJ Brown Rumors Confirmed: Full Breakdown of Saga

The Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots have been most connected to one another this offseason when it has come to the trade rumors around wide receiver AJ Brown.

New England isn't the only team that has been linked to the three-time Pro Bowler, though. The Los Angeles Rams are the other team that has been most prominently talked about On March 13, The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported that the Rams and Patriots were making "strong pushes" to acquire Brown. Of course, neither has been successful so far, though. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported in the aftermath that the Rams were "scared off" by medical research on Brown.

On Tuesday, Rams general manager Les Snead publicly confirmed that Los Angeles was, in fact, interested in Brown, but noted that "nothing worked out," as shared by Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith.

The Eagles superstar remains a popular talking point around the league

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Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) looks on prior to an NFC Wild Card Round game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"Rams General Manager Les Snead says he was interested in trading for Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown," David Smith wrote.

“We chatted with Philly, nothing worked out,” Snead said, as transcribed by David Smith. “There were talks, we had discussions, didn’t work out. That happens.”

The annual league meetings are being held through April 1 over in Phoenix, Arizona. It has brought the top decision makers in the game together. And with that being said, there have been intriguing nuggets of information coming out of the meetings, including this comment from Snead.

The topic of Brown's future remains a popular talking point around the league. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman was asked about Brown and had a simple message he said over and over: "AJ Brown is a member of the Eagles." That doesn't guarantee that Brown won't get moved, but it is more of a sign that the franchise doesn't want to continue to publicly talk about the speculation and rumors out there. Eagles team insider Derrick Gunn joined Andrew Salciunas and John Kincade on "Kincade and Salciunas" on 97.5 The Fanatic and said the Eagles are not "actively trying to move" Brown. He also said he thinks Brown will not end up getting traded.

So, from the annual meetings, we have seen Snead confirm that he spoke to the Eagles about Brown, Patriots executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf said it's been a "long time" since New England discussed trading for Brown, Roseman sidestepped the question about Brown's future and a prominent team insider said he thinks that the Eagles will keep Brown. That's a lot of information from just a few days and the meetings aren't even over yet.