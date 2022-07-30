Eagles Training Camp Notebook: James Bradberry Shines on Day 3

PHILADELPHIA - For the second consecutive day the Philadelphia defense got the best of its counterparts, this time in a 90-minute practice highlighted by a competitive third-down period in which the Eagles' first-team defense shut down Jalen Hurts and the offense to "win."

The only reason the offense stayed competitive was Gardner Minshew in the second-team drills converting a couple of pass plays in which the veteran QB stayed calm in the pocket and delivered nice touch passes over the middle to backup tight ends Noah Togiai and Grant Calcaterra, the latter of which saw Calcaterra come down reaching for the back of his left leg.

The rookie slowly walked off the field from there.

The star of the practice was veteran cornerback James Bradberry, who was able to blanket star receiver A.J. Brown in individual drills and brought that same type of lockdown coverage into team work, sticking to DeVonta Smith in the aforementioned third-down period.

Most of the splash plays were from the defense as well with Andre Chachere, snaring an interception for the second straight day, an ill-timed toss from Hurts, who was drifting outside the pocket to his left and threw across his body toward the middle of the field. presumably to Dallas Goedert.

Javon Hargrave also snuffed out a read-option in the third-down period in which he stoned Hurts for a loss while linebacker T.J. Edwards recorded a nice PBU underneath in coverage.

Fellow LB Davion Taylor continues his excellent early training camp as well and has been around the football consistently.

The highlight of the day for the offense might have been the first play of team drills when Miles Sanders broke one, a day after many were questioning why the Eagles had the RB1 doing some second-team work on Friday.

Head coach Nick Sirianni claimed "Miles is our guy" pre-practice and had some fun with reporters after the big play screaming that Sanders was with the first team and is the starter.

There were also sprinkles for the offense, including nice catches from Brown and Smith but nothing really splashy other than the Sanders run.

PHOTO GALLERY FROM DAY 3 OF CAMP

Brandon Graham Ed Kracz/SI Fan Nation Eagles Today The Eagles DE catches up with his wife, daughter, and son after practice on July 30, 2022 Jalen Reagor The former first-round pick keeps plugging along despite working wth the second team and Nick Sirianni said he is trying to win a job Gardner Minshew Ed Kracz/SI Fan Nation Eagles Today The Eagles' backup QB meets a young fan after practice on July 30, 2022 Jalen Hurts Ed Kracz/SI Fan Nation Eagles Today The QB had some trouble moving the offense on third-down drills and, while he was better on Saturday than a day earlier, still needs to find more consistency Jordan Davis Ed Kracz/SI Fan Nation Eagles Today The Eagles rookie DT signs a football for fans following practice on July 30, 2022 Jordan Mailata Ed Kracz/SI Fan Nation Eagles Today It was Military Day at Eagles camp and LT Jordan Mailata signs a souvenir for one of the many military personnel on hand for the July 30, 2022 practice Jaquiski Tartt Ed Kracz/SI Fan Nation Eagles Today Signed on June 18, the veteran safety is still working his way up to speed and running with the second team

BIRD DROPPINGS

-Along with Bradberry, backup nickel corner Josiah Scott excelled in one-on-one work against the receivers.

-Veteran CB Jimmy Moreland hasn't been noticed until today when he locked down undrafted rookie Britain Covey on coverage.

-From a special teams perspective, the Eagles were working on kick returns with Jason Huntley, Devon Allen, John Hightower, and Covey getting reps. The first-team up-backs to block were Boston Scott and Jack Stoll. Other pairings there were Kenny Gainwell and Togiai, Lance Lenoir and Calcaterra, and Kennedy Brooks and Jaedan Graham.

-Hightower grabbed his midsection after reaching for a ball during drills and was down for a bit but was able to collect himself and finish the practice,

-Zach Pascal (illness) and Keric Wheatfall (COVID progression) were on the sidelines but still not practicing. Defensive lineman Milton Williams also missed the practice with an elbow injury.

