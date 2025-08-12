Eagles Training Camp Observations Day 13: Light Load And Short-Term Replacement
PHILADELPHIA - With the Cleveland Browns set to arrive Wednesday for consecutive joint practices, the Eagles lightened the load on Tuesday with the shortest practice of training camp. The non-padded session lasted 57 minutes.
There was still plenty to glean, however, starting with the short-term replacement for Pro Bowl left guard Landon Dickerson, who is set to undergo a trim of his right meniscus and miss the rest of the preseason with the hopes of returning for Week 1 against Dallas.
With trade pickup Kenyon Green also set to miss the rest of the preseason with a shoulder injury, jack-of-all-trades Brett Toth has been the primary backup for Dickerson, and that setup continued on Tuesday with Toth being elevated.
What changed was third-year player Darian Kinnard moving over to get the second-team reps at LG after spending the entirety of camp on the right side at guard and tackle. International hopeful Laekin Vakalahi got the third-team reps.
Trevor Keegan, who had been getting some LG reps along with cross-training at center, moved over to RG along with his OC reps.
The OL groups from left to right were:
Ones: Jordan Mailata, Toth, Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen, Lane Johnson
Twos: Kendall Lamm, Kinnard, Drew Kendall, Keegan, Matt Pryor
Threes: Myles Hinton, Vakalahi, Keegan, Hollin Pierce, Cameron Williams
-Dickerson (knee), Green (shoulder), WR Elijah Cooks (shoulder), and DT Gabe Hall (shoulder) missed practice. LB Zack Baun (back), WR A.J. Brown (hamstring), RB Montrell Johnson (hamstring), and DT Byron Young (groin) were limited.
-The Eagles made a roster move before practice, waiving long snapper Christian Johnstone and signing DT Justin Rogers, a 6-foot-3, 338-pound nose tackle out of Auburn.
The Johnstone move was related to veteran LS Charley Hughlett returning to practice after missing some time with a neck injury. Rogers did participate and was wearing No. 75.
-There was some movement on the defensive depth chart with rookie Drew Mukuba getting the first rep opposite Reed Blankenship for the first time since Day 2 of camp before a shoulder injury cost the Texas product six team drills sessions. There was plenty of rotating, though, and Sydney Brown still got his share of first-team reps.
At one point, Mukuba and Brown even lined up together.
Muluba is solidifying his hold on the dime role as well as an inside player with Cooper DeJean, while Blankenship and Brown hold down the safety spots.
-Adoree’ Jackson opened practice as the corner opposite Quinyon Mitchell again. That makes it 8-5 Jackson over Kelee Ringo for the first-rep truthers. Ringo rotated in with the first team. Recent trade pickup Jakorian Bennett, who got some first-team reps on Sunday at the Lincoln Financial Field open practice, was kept to the second team Tuesday.
-The 50 defensive front from left to right was Nolan Smith, Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Moro Ojomo, and Josh Uche. Jalyx Hunt was given a lot of second-team reps as the left overhang player with Azeez Ojulari at right end.
- In a special teams period, the kick returning duos were: Will Shipley and Avery Williams, Ainias Smith and Keilan Robinson, A.J. Dillon and ShunDerrick Powell, Darius Cooper and Giles Jackson, and Taylor Morin and Robinson.
-The passing game looked sharp with Jalen Hurts hitting a couple of timing routes on the outside to DeVonta Smith and Jahan Dotson. Hurts also did some damage with Dallas Goedert and Smith over the middle of the field.
-The final play of practice was rangy TE E.J. Jenkins leaping to make a catch against Tristin McCollum.
- Eli Ricks had a nice PBU on an out route intended for Avery Williams. Ricks often stands out as a playmaker, but DC Vic Fangio has been focused on eliminating mistakes on the more routine plays for his young defenders.
-Training camp darling Darius Cooper had an uncharacteristic drop on a catchable ball over the middle from Tanner McKee.
-Delaware State head coach DeSean Jackson and Norfolk State head coach Michael Vick held a dual press conference after practice to promote their HBCU matchup at Lincoln Financial Field on Oct. 30.
