Eagles Training Camp Observations Day 18: Curtain Comes Down On Camp
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles wrapped up their 2025 training camp with the 18th and final practice open to reporters. It was a lighter session that went 81 minutes and featured a pseudo walkthrough before stretching, individual drills, and some team work.
The highlight of the practice was a deep Jalen Hurts throw over the middle, snared by undrafted rookie Darius Copper in traffic with Quinyon Mitchell and Jihaad Campbell closing in.
After the practice, Hurts talked about Cooper’s strong hands, and the Tarleton State product flashed them by snatching a somewhat off-target throw.
Earlier in individual drills, Cooper showed as well with a twisting one-handed grab over fellow receiver Ife Adeyi, giving the coverage look.
Cooper easily won the mythical Mr. NovaCare Award this summer for the under-the-radar player who flashed.
With A.J Brown (hamstring), DeVonta Smith (hamstring), and Johnny Wilson (knee/ankle) unavailable due to injury, Cooper got the first-team reps in 11 personnel with Jahan Dotson and Ainias Smith and split work in 12 personnel looks with Ainias opposite Dotson.
The defensive highlight of the day came when Jeremiah Trotter settled in zone coverage and picked off rookie QB Kyle McCord.
NEWS AND NOTES:
-The Eagles made a roster move before practice, signing LB Chance Campbell, a 2022 sixth-round pick by Tennessee out of Ole Miss. To make room, undrafted WR Giles Jackson was waived.
Philadelphia is likely to sit its top three LBs – Zack Baun, Campbell, and Trotter – in Friday’s preseason game against the New York Jets, leaving a heavy workload for rookies Smael Mondon and Lance Dixon, and Dallas Gant, necessitating the need for another body.
-Along with the aforementioned WR injuries, others sitting out Wednesday were CB Tariq Castro-Fields (hamstring), S Lewis Cine (groin), left guard Landon Dickerson (knee), left tackle Jordan Mailata (concussion), quarterback Tanner McKee (finger), S Drew Mukuba (hamstring), CB Kelee Ringo (quad), and edge rusher Josh Uche (groin).
-The left side of the offensive line with the ones was again Brett Toth at LG and Matt Pryor at LT. McCord was ahead of Dorian Thompson-Robinson again for the second-team reps at QB with no McKee.
The left side of the O-Line with the ones was again Matt Pryor at LT and Brett Toth at RG.
On defense, Adoree' Jackson got the first-team reps in the nickel opposite Quinyon Mitchell, and Sydney Brown was paired with Reed Blankenship on the back end with no Mukuba.
-The Eagles’ first-team kickoff coverage unit was: L5 Brown, L4 Grant Calcaterra, L3 Kylen Granson, L2 E.J. Jenkins, L1 Ben Van Sumeren, R1 Tristin McCollum, R2 Trotter, R3 Patrick Johnson, R2 Will Shipley and R1 Jakorian Bennett.
Bennett, who got second-team reps at CB opposite rookie Mac McWilliams, would likely move off the unit for Ringo.
-Rookie center Drew Kendall got some LG reps during the walkthrough portion and was at second-team center in actual team drills. The second-team OL from left to right was Kendall Lamm, Kenyon Green, Kendall, Trevor Keegan and Darian Kinnard.
-A.J. Brown again showed off his powerful but slightly erratic arm in WR team drills.
-Baun did a nice job blowing up a screen to Saquon Barkley early in team drills.
-In red-zone work, the Eagles used a rub route to get A.J. Dillon free for a TD, and Cooper beat Jackson on a short out route for a score. Ainias Smith was also able to separate from Cooper DeJean on an out route.
-The Eagles unveiled a 21 personnel look that ended with a high-low read for McCord that included Terrace Marshall and BVS.
-In situational drills, Calcaterra bested Brown on a corner route from Hurts for a TD and Dotson got loose for the 2-point conversion at the back of the end zone with Baun in tough-duty coverage.
MORE NFL: Eagles' Messaging With Metchie Trade Is Business As Usual In The NFL