Eagles' Jalen Hurts Puts Offensive 'Sequencing' On Center Stage

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles have been locked in on the idea of finding solutions rather than assigning blame for a perceived high-powered offense that’s underachieved.

Despite criticism of mental errors, attention to detail, scheming, and play-calling being disjointed at times, the organization has remained disciplined in its messaging that the issues are layered rather than laying the problems at the feet of one individual.

On Thursday, quarterback Jalen Hurts opened the door on “sequencing” when describing his process during what served as a mini-bye after an ugly Black Friday loss to the Chicago Bears.

Sequencing plays on offense is an issue that has been brought up to Eagles On SI behind the scenes on multiple occasions.

“It’s not just the last game I’ve watched. It’s going back and watching a ton of different things – years, games from the season, the rhythm, the sequencing, the structure that we had and how organized we were,” Hurts said.

With the door open a bit, the goal was to follow up on sequencing and the typically reserved Hurts admitted, “We’ve got ways that we can improve, obviously.”

Efficiency has been the buzzword in house, somewhat of a contrast to the high-volume crowd.

Reworking The Offense Isn't Feasible In Week 14

Eagles OC Kevin Patullo speaks with reporters. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

All available evidence is that the Eagles understand they need to be run first and improve success rates on first- and second-downs in order to get to third-and-manageable where the team has dominated in the past. The offense enters Week 14 ranked No. 24 overall and 28th in third-down efficiency.

“I’m seeing our efficiency and some of the things we pride ourselves in that we’re just not doing as well,” Hurts conceded. “I think this this time off, was a great time for everybody to reflect and keep their eyes on the prize in what we want to do in the end.”

The final exam isn’t until January, but preparation for it starts Monday night against the 8-4 Los Angeles Chargers, with less urgency now that Dallas lost in Detroit on Thursday night.

And the sequencing of the offense will be under the microscope.

“In the end, the sequencing is important, the structure and organization of how we do things are important, and those have all been really good conversations in that,” Hurts said. “With all the things you do, it comes down to the work.”

