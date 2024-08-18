Eagles Training Camp Overreactions Day 14: Pump The Brakes On Tanner McKee
PHILADELPHIA – Day 14 of Eagles training camp began with Vic Fangio holding court inside the media tent just off one of the practice fields, and his news conferences are always an event unto themselves with his no-nonsense approach and sometimes brutal honesty.
“Definitely old-school guy demeanor, and I respect it,” said cornerback Kelee Ringo, giving some honesty back in the defensive coordinator’s direction. “He has a scheme he wants to stay true to and if everybody on the defense continues to trust that I think we’ll be good with that mentality.”
The Eagles practiced for nearly two hours and here are five overreactions:
TANNER MCKEE
For those who want Tanner McKee to be the No. 2 quarterback ahead of Kenny Pickett, you would feel differently after watching Sunday's practice. It may have been one of the worst practices I’ve seen from an Eagles QB since the days of Clayton Thorson.
McKee’s first set of team drills went like this ad in order:
Jeremiah Trotter breakup thrown across the middle.
Trotter bats ball down at the line of scrimmage.
Brandon Graham pressure forces an incomplete pass.
Completion to Britain Covey.
Ben VanSumeren interception after Julian Okwara bats the ball at the line of scrimmage.
McKee put the finishing touches on a bad day when he was trying to throw the ball to Covey, but Parry Nickerson swooped in and picked it. Nickerson took off running down the far sideline for a 95-yard interception, igniting a wild celebration with his fellow defensive players.
NO PAVE THE LANE
There’s a reason the Eagles’ record without veteran right tackle Lane Johnson is well below .500 when he doesn’t play. The offensive line is just better when he is in there. Johnson took a veteran’s day off on Sunday and the difference is so vast and noticeable with Fred Johnson in his place. It also didn’t help that right guard Mekhi Becton limped off early in the session, not to be seen again, and Brett Toth took over at that spot.
The pressure from the defense was constant with a rebuilt right side, and the Eagles’ depth will be tested if Becton misses any time and Tyler Steen is slow to return from an ankle injury.
NAKOBE DEAN
Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio kept it short and sweet when asked how he thought Dean’s progress has been in camp.
“Good,” he said. “I think he's doing good.”
Fangio did have more to say about the possibility of rotating linebackers when the season begins.
“We're open to that,” he said. “I do think you're better off with a set group. Sometimes it's hard to get guys in and out. You don't want to have to sub to do stuff. Either way. I've done it both ways.”
I’ll be more succinct – Dean should next to Devin White when the curtain lifts on the season.
The third-year linebacker had another shining practice. He had a pass breakup in the flat on none other than DeVonta Smith, made a tackles for loss on Saquon Barkley, had a blitz-sack on Jalen Hurts, and delivered a nice “thud” hit that knocked Will Shipley to the ground after a short catch.
DAVIS, CARTER, & WILLIAMS
It’s not a law firm, but you could say the three defensive tackles laid down the law on Sunday, and these three will make people forget about Fletcher Cox.
Jalen Carter made a dynamite play, exploding past Cam Jurgens into the backfield as soon as Jalen Hurts turned to hand the ball off to Saquon Barkley. and he had a sack in team drills. During one-on-ones, the only way to stop him appeared to be when Darin Kinnard held him.
Milton Williams bull-rushed Anim Dankwah backwards into Kenny Pickett before Pickett was able to fully drop back to pass. Dankwah was so frustrated he banged his hands on his helmet a few times.
Jordan Davis stuffed a run play to Will Shipley and got inside Landon Dickerson for what would have been a sack.
BOOKER, HARRIS, & NICKERSON
No, this isn’t a law firm, either, but three bubble players who had a good weekend.
Booker is looking more and more like a defensive tackle keeper. In three one-on-one reps, he ripped by Nick Gates, blew past Laekin Vakalahi, and forced Dankwah to hold him on another rep. Later in the practice, Booker got some first-team work and had two pressures, one forcing a dump off throw to Saquon Barkley, and another where he simply threw Toth out of his way on his way to the backfield.
Jacob Harris is taking advantage of injuries to Joseph Ngata (ankle) and John Ross (concussion) suffered in Thursday night’s 14-13 win over the Patriots, with a good weekend of catching passes. He’s still a longshot for a roster spot, but the third-year pro is opening eyes.
Parry Nickerson had the 95-yard interception return on Sunday, made a nice pass breakup against Britain Covey, and after giving a catch to Ainias Smith on a nice route from Smith, he popped the ball free after Smith got up to try to run, though SMmth was ruled down. Nickerson also had a nice tackle for loss on a throw behind the line on Saturday. In a crowded defensive back room, the sixth-year pro is standing out.
