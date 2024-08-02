Eagles Training Camp Overreactions Day 6: Rookie Receiver Climbing Into A Role
PHILADELPHIA – On the sixth day of training camp, the Eagles opened the doors to Lincoln Financial Field for fans to get a look at an early version of the 2024 talent collected by general manager Howie Roseman and currently being molded by Nick Sirianni, Kellen Moore, Vic Fangio, and the rest of the coaching staff.
Fans were treated to a two-hour session that was high tempo most of the way on Thursday night.
Let’s overreact:
ONLY ONE?
The Eagles estimated the crowd to be “nearly” 50,000, which seemed a bit…generous. Whatever the number, is it any wonder fans turn out for an open practice? It’s the only one the Eagles have. If you had to work, were out of town on vacation or had other plans, you were out of luck. It’s one-and-done and then you have to wait until the regular season begins before seeing Jalen Hurts and his weapon-clad offense do much of anything again.
When the Eagles abandoned training camp at Lehigh after the summer of 2012, they had five open practices that were trimmed to three the following year then to two for the next four years. It’s been at one per summer since 2019.
They need more than that, and why not go back to Franklin Field like they did in 2014 when Chip Kelly was the coach? That was a well-done event with former Eagles on hand to be honored, including the now deceased Chuck Bednarik.
WILSON LOVE
That might sound like a long, lost, mixed-up Beach Boy name, but it’s for Johnny Wilson, the rookie receiver who the Eagles seem to love. Even Jalen Hurts brought up Wilson during his pre-practice availability.
“We did one-on-one's the other day, and there was Johnny Wilson, shows up and makes two big-time catches, and I tell him, ‘It’s no surprise when you prepare for those situations,’” said the quarterback. “He put the time in during the offseason. And we spent that quality time together. It shows.”
Wilson went out on Thursday and was used with the first team for some reps and even was targeted from the 25, but the ball was just out of his reach, though from the press box view it looked like maybe he could have caught it.
It’s weird because in individual drills, he has an occasional drop, but he has shown good quickness off the ball and can shake his lanky, 6-6 frame to get open on quick slants.
GOEDERT SHARP
You could put the “if he stays healthy” in front of just about any NFL player, and so it is for tight end Dallas Goedert. If he stays healthy, he is going to set a career-high in touchdowns. It just feels like his time.
Goedert had not one, not two, but three touchdowns on Thursday night. His career high is five, set all the way back in his second season in the league, 2019. I’m taking the over on that.
HOME COOKING
Thursday night was the first of just three times the Eagles will be at the Linc until Nov. 3. Incredibly, they have just two games there in the first two months of the season – Sept. 16 vs the Atlanta Falcons and Oct. 13 vs. the Cleveland Browns. The Jacksonville Jaguars visit on Nov. 3.
MIDSEASON FORM
Jake Elliott looks like he is ready for the season to begin. The best kicker in Eagles history – OK, maybe it is David Akers, but not for my money – made all his PATs then calmly drilled a 54-yard field goal when the second-team offense fizzled out.
More NFL: Eagles Offensive Line In Front Of Jalen Hurts Is A Work In Progress Due To Injuries