Eagles Turn Focus To Commanders: "It’s like a back-to-back in the NBA"
Leaving the destruction of Dallas in his wake, it’s not likely Godzilla, er, Nick Sirianni enjoyed the 30,000-foot view he talked about taking in his new role as the Eagles head coach.
Cruising high above the U.S. on the return flight from a 34-6 whipping of the Cowboys, Sirianni was likely engaged with his assistants and some players as the Eagles had to quickly get ready for a quick turnaround to play the Washington Commanders on Thursday night.
The Commanders, meanwhile, were likely nestled comfortably in their own beds when the Eagles landed from Dallas around 2 a.m. Monday morning. Or maybe they were tossing and turning after they fell at home to the Steelers by a point and, perhaps only temporarily, let first place in the NFC East slip away to the Eagles.
Quarterback Jalen Hurts had to abandon his usual 24-hour rule after a win, probably reducing it to about what, two or three hours, tops?
“I’ll watch the tape (of the beatdown) on the plane, meet with the coaches briefly on the plane, and after I process it, as soon as we lay foot back in Philadelphia, it’s over,” he said. “We’re moving on. Usually put a 24-hour rule on it, I do. But it’s obviously something that will be lessened and brief and we’ll get going.”
C.J. Gardner Johnson, who picked off his second pass this season in the demolition, compared the NFL to the NBA when it comes to these quick turnaround games.
“It’s like a back-to-back in the NBA,” he said. “You gotta just get on it quick.”
Unlike the NBA’s 76ers, there won’t be any load management for their players, like the treatment given to Joel Embiid. Every Eagles player seemed to emerge from the romp healthy, though there was a scare for Saquon Barkley who injured his hand fighting for a fumble from Hurts inside the 10. Barkley, though, started the second half and seemed to be in fine form.
Right tackle Lane Johnson told reporters in the postgame locker room that his attention to Washington had already shifted to Washington. A win, on Thursday and the Eagles can take control of the NFC East with seven games left.
“Washington is a dangerous team,” said Johnson. “They got my good friend, Zach Ertz, over there. It’ll be weird seeing him over there, and Marcus (Mariota). It’s going to be a competitive game. I’ve been watching them. They’re very dangerous, very talented, and a very good team.”
There’s a chance the Eagles could get Jordan Mailata back for the game. The left tackle has missed four games on injured reserve to rehab a hamstring injury. Fred Johnson has filled in admirably in his place.
It certainly helped that the Eagles put the Cowboys down early, turning the fourth quarter into garbage time. Getting players off their feet with the mental rest that comes along with a breezy win, should be a benefit with the quick turnaround on the horizon.
“That's always big,” said Sirianni. “Anytime we can do that, it's been three times in the past four weeks. We were able to do that against the Giants. We were able to do that against Cincinnati. That adds up.
“…This one we had fun in there for a little bit, but we know that we play on a short week against a really good opponent. And we got to get our minds right and we have to get our bodies right.”
