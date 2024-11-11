Four Things To Know About Jalen Hurts' Outing In Rout Of Cowboys
It wasn’t an easy game to assign a letter grade to Jalen Hurts, but there are some things you should know about his uneven performance against the Dallas Cowboys in a 34-6 blowout win.
First, the Eagles won the game, and the quarterback is now 41-19 in his three-plus years as the starter.
“I’ve posed the question before, rhetorically,” he said. “I’ve said when did winning not become the main thing? That’s exactly what this thing is about, everybody being together in that, everybody understanding the mission, understanding the vision what we’re trying to accomplish as a team.”
Hurts was referencing the defense, mainly, and how he went down the line on the bench slapping hands and helmets with players on that side of the ball. They had his back after Hurts’ fumble that the Cowboys recovered at Philly’s 6-yard line looking to take a 10-7 lead with a touchdown. It didn’t happen because Jalen Carter made a mammoth stop on a third-down running play that lost two yards, forcing Dallas to settle for a field goal after squandering the good field position.
Second, Hurts has no problem owning nis mistakes. Would it have been better to have a cleaner game? Of course. The quarterback played four straight games without a turnover, though, and that is the first time he had ever done that. However, mistakes sometimes happen when you handle the ball on every play.
“I have zero pride or anything involved in owning my mistakes, so I made a mistake and it hurt the team, but I was thankful (the defense) had my back, how they responded and how they played,” he said. “Just the conversations we have, and I think that’s something that starts in the middle of the week, not on Sundays.
“We know it takes all of us. Everyone offensively knowing we’re going to keep pressing and keep moving forward, keep staying with it and keep throwing punches. That’s exactly how I think we handled it.”
Third, Hurts is a unique quarterback in that he truly lives for the next play, capable of putting a bad one behind him quickly and not dwelling on it. It’s been said that ability makes a good cornerback a great cornerback. On Sunday, Hurts went from bad to better and then good in the same game.
“I thought he did a lot of good things,” said head coach Nick Sirianni. “It obviously didn't start the way we wanted it to start, but there's something to be said for guys that can rebound and play a really good game after things don't go right early on.
“We'll want some of those plays back. He'll want some of those plays back. But great job handling adversity, putting his head down, continuing to work.”
Finally, Hurts completed 14 of 20 passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns with 56 yards rushing and two touchdowns in the win. That gives him 16 touchdowns to just two turnovers in this five-game winning streak.
Furthermore, Hurts became the first quarterback in team history have 23 games with at least one pass and one rush history.
As Maximus said the movie Gladiator: “Are you not entertained?”
About that grade. Mine would be a solid B.
