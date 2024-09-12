Eagles Today

Eagles Turnovers Are 'Not Sustainable' According to Nick Sirianni

The Eagles coach understands his team was living on the edge in Week 1.

John McMullen

Sep 5, 2024; Sao Paolo, Brazil; Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni during practice at the Neo Quimica Arena.
Sep 5, 2024; Sao Paolo, Brazil; Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni during practice at the Neo Quimica Arena. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
PHILADELPHIA - Pro Football Focus didn't gain any popularity points In Philadelphia when they graded Eagles' quarterback Jalen Hurts as the worst of the NFL's 32 starters during Week 1 of the 2024 season.

To those who don't understand the thought process behind film grades, the idea that Hurts, who piloted his team to 410 total yards and 34 points in a win over Green Bay, being No. 32 of 32 was inconceivable considering the struggles of quarterbacks like Bryce Young, Daniel Jones and the signal caller from this week's opponent. Kirk Cousins of Atlanta. Never mind rookies like Caleb Williams and Bo Nix who looked overmatched against NFL-level defenses.

The negative grade, however, was tied to four turonver-worthy throws that ended up in two interceptions for Hurts, something Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni admitted was a problem.

Hurts was also in the middle of two fumbles -- one lost -- due to miscommunication with first-year starting center Cam Jurgens.

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts / John McMullen/Eagles on SI

"We can't be in the negative of the turnover [ratio]," Sirianni admitted before practice on Thursday. "We're the only team in the NFL [in Week 1] that lost the turnover battle and won the game. Ten and 1 or 1-10. However, you want to look at it. We're the only team that won."

"That's not sustainable, right? That's not sustainable so protecting the football. Taking the football away [is paramount]."

To perhaps cusion the blow to his QB1, Sirianni also brought up the shoddy tackling on a slick field in Brazil.

"We missed too many tackles. You guys heard me say that. We talked about it with the team. We reinforced it today. We'll be doing drills when [reporters] are out there to get ready to tackle better," the coach said. "Really the biggest emphasis [this week] is the details.

"You want to be the best in the world in something, it's about doing the basics better."

