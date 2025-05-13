Eagles UDFA Already Showing Hints Of All-Pro
The Philadelphia Eagles made 10 selections in the 2025 National Football League Draft but that isn't all that they did.
Philadelphia -- like the vast majority of National Football League franchises -- was active in the undrafted free agent market. The Eagles signed 10 undrafted free agents and one of the stories for the rest of the offseason surely will be if any could end up sticking on the roster.
Pro Football Focus' Ben Cooper shared a column on Tuesday in which they picked one undrafted free agent for each team to watch out for. In Philadelphia, Cooper floated offensive tackle Hollin Pierce and compared him to All-Pro Jordan Mailata.
"Philadelphia Eagles: T Hollin Pierce, Rutgers," Cooper said. "There may not be any more room on the Eagles’ roster for offensive linemen. Howie Roseman and company traded for Kenyon Green, signed Kendall Lamm and Matt Pryor, and drafted Myles Hinton and Drew Kendall — all to back up the team’s entrenched starters.
"Still, Pierce is a prospect to watch at Eagles training camp. He surrendered only two sacks across more than 800 pass-blocking snaps from 2023 to 2024 at 6-foot-8 and 341 pounds. Those measurements compare favorably to left tackle Jordan Mailata, whom the Eagles and coach Jeff Stoutland developed from a seventh-round draft pick into a second-team All-Pro."
Philadelphia knows how to develop offensive line talent. Pierce has great size at 6'8'' and 341 pounds, as Cooper noted. Mailata is also 6'8'' and is listed at 365 pounds. The Eagles drafted three offensive linemen in the NFL Draft and then signed Pierce. Clearly, there's a lot of depth in the organization. Could Pierce end up breaking through it?
